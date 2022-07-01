Stranger Things season 5 release date speculation, cast, plot and more

When is the Stranger Things season 5 release date? The Upside Down and the town of Hawkins have long been the obsession of anyone with a Netflix subscription, but like any good thing, it needs to end at some point. After the explosive events of season 4 part 2, it is safe to say the final entry of the hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things season 5, won’t disappoint. Warning minor spoilers ahead!

Set in the ‘80s, the town of Hawkins has long been subject to supernatural goings-on, and when we last saw ‘The Party’ in season 4, things weren’t looking great. To stop the big baddie of the series, Vecna, a showdown in the Upside Down kicked off, and despite their best efforts, the demonic dimension managed to break free and spread over Hawkins.

So yeah, to say we ended the last season of Stranger Things on a cliffhanger is an understatement, and fans may already be wondering what happens next. How will our heroes close the door to the Upside Down? And who will make it out alive? Well, from the Stranger Things season 5 release date, plot, cast, and more, The Digital Fix is here to answer all your burning questions below.

Stranger Things season 5 release date speculation

Currently, there is no release date for Stranger Things season 5 but don’t worry it is happening. This makes sense as the last entry only wrapped up in July 2022.

But before we all go crying over the season 4 cliffhanger and cursing the series creators, the Duffer Brothers, there is some good news on the production scheduling front.

Season 4 of Stranger Things suffered delays because of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Originally it was rumoured to be released in January 2021. However, we all know now that that wasn’t the case, and in fact, the series only hit the streaming service in May 2022.

Although filming for Stranger Things season 5 hasn’t kicked off just yet, restrictions and delays caused by Covid-19 have died down in the industry. This basically means that we won’t have to wait three years for the next chapter of the story this time around.

Speaking with Variety, the Duffer brothers said: “Don’t hold us to it, but the gap should be quite a bit shorter this time due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus.”

With this in mind, and considering how it took Stranger Things season 4 part 1 nine months to be released following filming, we can expect Stranger Things season 5 to hit the small screens in 2024. However, this is just speculation, so be sure to check in with this guide for any updates.

How many episodes will be in Stranger Things season 5?

Since Stranger Things season 5 is set to end the entire series and be the final season period, we are guessing there will be more episodes needed to wrap up everyone’s storylines. So, while we don’t know for sure, we are betting that Stranger Things season 5 will have at least nine episodes – maybe even ten.

We don’t know the exact length of Stranger Things season 5 just yet, but looking at the past entries in the show, we can begin to form a pretty solid guess. Season 1 and 3 of Stranger Things consisted of eight episodes each. On the other hand, Stranger Things season 2 and 4 had nine episodes.

Therefore, we think season 5 will be around this mark. We will keep you posted as soon as we hear any updates or receive an official statement from Netflix.

Stranger Things season 5 plot speculation

Although we don’t have a firm plot synopsis for Stranger Things season 5, we do have plenty of clues to start piecing together what the next chapter will look like, and it involves a deep dive into the Upside Down.

As we mentioned above, Stranger Things season 5 is confirmed to be the final entry to the entire story, and the Duffer brothers haven’t been shy in teasing how monumental the finale will be.

In the last episode of the series, Stranger Things season 4; we saw the gang finally face off against Vecna. Still, they ultimately couldn’t stop the villain from opening a gateway to the Upside Down.

At the end of the series we see Hawkins is covered in decay, fire and ash – and Will warns that Vecna still needs to be taken down to save the world.

Going forward, things are going to change, but we may not see a heroic retaliation to the Upside Down situation straight away. The Duffer brothers told TVLine that season 5 will probably have a time jump thanks to the age of all their actors, who, despite playing 14-year-olds, are nearing their 20s in real life.

This means that the next chapter could begin a few years after the events of season 4. “I’m sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that,” the two said.

We will also not just be focused on the looming Vecna confrontation in the future, but season 5 may also be the entry that sets about answering all our lingering interdimensional questions too. In an interview with Variety, the creators also shared that Stranger Things season 5 will be exploring the lore of the Upside Down.

The next season will likely go over how the dimension works, the hierarchy of Stranger Things monsters, and other creepy details that have been playing on fans’ minds for years. “A lot of those answers for The Upside Down is really what the basis of season 5 is about,” the Duffers explained.

And finally, we know that in Stranger Things season 5, we may all be left a sobbing mess. In an interview with The Wrap, the creators shared how the upcoming chapter may break a few hearts – so prepare yourself!

“We do have an outline for Season 5, and we pitched it to Netflix, and they really responded well to it,” Matt Duffer said. “I mean, it was hard. It’s the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I’ve never seen cry before, and it was wild.”

Stranger Things season 5 cast speculation

So, season 4 of Stranger Things was pretty heart-breaking thanks to the fact that some characters met their gruesome end. But among the tragedy, we do know some stars who will be making their return for Stranger Things season 5. That’s right, some survived!

Here is the list of the expected cast for Stranger Things season 5:

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike

Noah Schnapp as Will

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

Priah Ferguson as Erica

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Winona Ryder as Joyce

Joe Keery as Steve

Natalia Dyer as Nancy

Maya Hawke as Robin

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan

Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Bret Gelman as Murray

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri

Some faces who won’t be returning are Matthew Modine as Dr Brenner (aka papa), Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, and Mason Dye as Jason Carver. We are also unsure what will happen with Sadie Sink, who plays Max. In the last episode of season 4, we saw her alive but in a coma after facing Vecna.

So far, it is unclear if Sink will be playing a part in the next season or if she is now out of the roster as her character tries to recover. We also expect that we will see Jamie Campbell-Bower back as Vecna once again too, but nothing has been fully confirmed just yet. We will keep you posted as soon as we know any more casting details.

And that is it for everything we know about Stranger Things season 5!