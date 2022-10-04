Star Wars Andor: All the Easter eggs in Luthen Rael’s collection

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, then you’re probably watching the new TV series Andor on the streaming service Disney Plus. We hope you’ve been watching closely, because in Andor episode 4, there was an abundance of Easter eggs in Luthen Rael’s collection that link to various Star Wars characters and events from the science fiction movie franchise.

The new Star Wars series follows Cassian Andor, prior to the events leading to his death in the Star Wars movie Rogue one, as we see how the hero gets wrapped up in the Rebel cause. Along the way, he meets a mysterious man named Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) who has a pivotal role to play in the fight against the Empire.

During the fourth episode of Andor, we visit Luthen Rael’s shop, which is filled with all sorts of luxurious trinkets and antiques. Among Luthen Rael’s collection are a whole host of nods to other storylines from a galaxy far, far away. So, let’s dive into the collection shall we? Warning, spoilers ahead!

Mandalorian armour

One of the more obvious Easter eggs spotted in the episode is a nice, shiny piece of Mandalorian armour, standing proudly next to Luthen Rael as he chats to Mon Mothma.

Before we get too excited about how this may tie into The Mandalorian season 3, it’s worth remembering that when you put Star Wars in order, the events of Andor are long before Mando and Baby Yoda show up.

Starkiller

If you thought the Mandalorian armour was cool, you’re going to love this one. In the same scene, just behind Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) is the full armour of Starkiller, from the Star Wars videogame The Force Unleashed.

For those who have played the game, you’ll know Starkiller was none other than Darth Vader’s secret apprentice. Born the son of two Jedi Knights as Galen Marek, he was abducted by Vader and raised as a Sith. But, having been betrayed by Vader, Starkiller ultimately gave his life to help form the Alliance to Restore the Republic.

The Kalikori

You’ll need to have watched the Star Wars Rebels animated series to appreciate this one. In the show, Hera Syndulla talks of an ancient family heirloom called the Kalikori, which is passed from generation to generation in the Twi’lek tradition.

In Andor, there is a version of this artefact on display just behind the Mandalorian armour, though it is not the same as Syndulla’s particular Kalikori.

The World Between Worlds

Fans of Star Wars Rebels are feasting here, as there is yet another Easter egg from the popular series in Luthen Rael’s shop. We’re not sure how he’s managed to get a hold of them, but the cosmic collector has what appears to be pieces of the door from the World Between Worlds.

Also known as Vergence Scatter, the World Between Worlds was a series of doors and pathways that existed within the Force connecting all reaches of space and time. Did someone way time travel movie?

Plo Koon’s mask

Remember when Anakin Skywalker turned to the Dark Side and helped execute Order 66? It’s a huge moment in Star Wars history, and one of the many Jedi to fall victim to that massacre was Plo Koon.

Eagle-eyed viewers may be able to spot the mask Plo Koon wears right next to Luthen Rael in episode 4 of Andor. It’s a pretty cool reference to the Star Wars prequels of the 2000s, until you realise that mask was likely plucked from Plo Koon’s dead body. Yikes!

Wookie battle gear

Everyone loves the Wookies; they’re a race of brave warriors who are loyal to the end, and they make funny noises too, so it’s a win-win. They may look cuddly, but you don’t want to get on the wrong side of a Wookie, especially when they’re geared up for battle.

In Andor episode 4, there are actually two references to the Battle of Kashyyyk, as seen in the Star Wars Clone Wars sci-fi series. First, you have a helmet which looks a lot like the one belonging to Salporin, which is right next to Mon Mothma as she speaks to Luthen Rael. Then, you have the Kashyyyk Clarion, a type of horn used to summon the Wookie soldiers.

Jedi and Sith holocrons

Perhaps the most dangerous items in Luthen Rael’s little shop of galactic goodies are a set of Jedi and Sith holocrons. Put simply, holocrons are ways of storing information, but in the wrong hands, they can be incredibly powerful tools for good or evil.

The secrets of the Force can be unlocked with these artefacts, and we’ve seen them pop up many times in Star Wars Rebels. While a Jedi holocron can only be used by powerful Force-users, a Sith holocron is far easier to access. We hope Luthen Rael is careful when dusting these particular items!

Indiana Jones’ whip

Yes, you are reading that right. The team behind Andor found a way to pay homage to Harrison Ford, one of the most famous members of the original Star Wars cast, while also recognising his work as adventure movie hero Indiana Jones.

Han Solo, as you will no doubt remember, gets encased in carbonite in the ‘80s movie The Empire Strikes Back. It’s one of the most iconic moments in all of Star Wars history, but in Luthen Rael’s shop, carbonite has this time been used to freeze Indy’s whip. So, there you have it, Indiana Jones is officially a part of the Star Wars canon.

That's all the Easter eggs we spotted this time around, but as the series continues, there's sure to be more clever nods to the world of Star Wars.