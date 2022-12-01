Star Wars: what is a Glup Shitto?

What is a Glup Shitto in Star Wars? In a galaxy far, far away there are lots of incredible Star Wars characters, from brave Jedi Knights to nefarious Sith Lords, a range of different Star Wars droids, and heroes and villains on both sides of the battle between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire.

Throughout the 45 years of Star Wars movies and TV series we’ve had so far, there’s been many iconic characters brought to life by brilliant actors in the Star Wars cast. Darth Vader, Han Solo, Emperor Palpatine, Princess Leia, the list goes on.

So, who or what is a Glup Shitto and why do people keep talking about them? We know all there is to know about Star Wars lore, so here’s our quick explainer on the topic.

What is Glup Shitto?

Glup Shitto is not an actual character, but a term used to describe the most obscure creatures and characters from a galaxy far, far away. It often refers to those who only have one very brief appearance and then pop up for a random Star Wars cameo further down the line that sends the fanbase delirious with excitement.

It’s a phrase which was coined with more negative connotations, to poke fun at devoted Star Wars fans and their deep obsession with the lore of the science fiction movie franchise. It’s also a nod to the fact that the characters created for this world have unusual and rather funny names and often sound like they are fake.

From the inside, though, the term has been embraced by the fandom as something of an endearing description for the weird and wonderful characters who somehow steal the show in the various movies and Star Wars series.

Glup Shitto was first mentioned in a Tumblr post back in 2020, which read: “Every time a new Star Wars movie or show is announced all the fans are like ‘OMG Glup Shitto is back.'”

What are some examples of a Glup Shitto?

Even though the phrase was first used in 2020, there has since been a lot of Star Wars characters given the Glup Shitto tag retrospectively. Here’s some examples of those wonderfully obscure names only diehard fans will get excited about.

The funky-looking blue alien Max Rebo was first seen in the Original Trilogy, as the leader of a Jizz band performing for Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt. He was presumed dead after the chaos of Return of the Jedi, but later popped up in the sci-fi series The Book of Boba Fett.

Cad Bane is another character who graced our screens in the streaming service show, which makes sense seen as he’s one of the most dastardly Star Wars bounty hunters around. He first appeared in the animated series The Clone Wars, so his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett was a nice surprise for many fans.

From one of the coolest looking and most dangerous bounty hunters, to one who is mainly appreciated for the simple fact he looks like a lizard. Bossk was a background character in the ‘80s movie The Empire Strikes Back and has built a cult following since then.

Bo-Katan is another who has made the jump from being a cartoon character to appearing in live-action. A member of the Mandalore resistance, it made sense that this Clone Wars character would show up in The Mandalorian at some point, and she’s set to feature heavily in The Mandalorian season 3, too.

We all know who Yoda is, but have you ever heard of Yaddle? Don’t worry, not many people have, but this little green lady is of the same species as the wise, old Jedi master. She could use the Force, was part of the Jedi Council, and even battled Count Dooku, but it’s Yoda who gets all the credit!

The Rise of Skywalker may have ruined any of our plans to watch Star Wars in order ever again, but it did give us one good thing, and that is Babu Frik. This crazy little dude is a whiz with technology, and has the kind of energy we want to see from all Glup Shittos in future.

We could go on, but the final Glup Shitto we will mention is Admiral Wullf Yularen, who is known for little more than having a wonderful moustache. After a non-speaking role in the Original Trilogy, it was a pleasant surprise to see Yularen among the ISB officers in Andor season 1, albeit played by a different actor in the Andor cast.

