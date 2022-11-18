What are the best Star Wars scenes of all time? The science fiction movie franchise began way back in 1977 and there has been so many Star Wars movies, TV series, and animated series since, it can be hard to keep a track of all the best moments from the epic saga.

At the heart of the franchise is the ongoing battle between the Jedi and the Sith, the fight for freedom between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire, and so many incredible Star Wars characters bringing these moments to life.

But throughout the years, which moments captured our imagination, kept us on the edge of our seats, and revealed the wonder of the galaxy? Here’s the best Star Wars scenes of all time.

The best Star Wars scenes of all time:

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s sacrifice in A New Hope

Kylo Ren kills Han Solo in The Force Awakens

Narkina 5 prison break in Andor

I am your father in The Empire Strikes Back

Ahsoka Tano vs Darth Vader in Star Wars: Rebels

Duel of the Fates in The Phantom Menace

Execute Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith

The throne room fight in The Last Jedi

Darth Vader goes psycho in Rogue One

Luke Skywalker meets Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s sacrifice in A New Hope (1977)

Way back in 1977, before we really knew anything of the ways of the Force, we were given a fantastic illustration of both the light and the dark side in one small but impactful scene in A New Hope. As an aged Obi-Wan Kenobi comes face to face with Darth Vader on board the Death Star, the fury of the Sith and the more peaceful nature of the Jedi is displayed beautifully as Vader cuts down his nemesis.

Kenobi tells Vader, “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine,” in a line of dialogue that carries a greater weight than first assumed. With a young Luke Skywalker watching on, the sacrifice Kenobi makes is enough to inspire the fledgling Jedi to embark on a mission to bring about the demise of the Sith.

Kylo Ren kills Han Solo in The Force Awakens (2015)

We were introduced to a new Star Wars villain when Disney took over and offered us the first of three Sequel Trilogy movies, and Kylo Ren instantly became one of the most fascinating characters in the saga to date. It helps that Adam Driver is a phenomenal addition to the Star Wars cast, but Ren’s inner-conflict is utterly compelling to watch.

The son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, Ben Solo has been twisted by the dark side of the Force. As Han confronts his son and tries to bring him back home, it seems the old rogue may have made a breakthrough. That is, until Kylo Ren stabs his daddy in the chest.

Narkina 5 prison break in Andor (2022)

The Star Wars series Andor came out of nowhere to become one of the very best things in the entire Star Wars universe. With its gritty, grounded approach to storytelling and the way it distances itself from lightsabers and superpowered space wizards, Andor has been a breath of fresh air for a franchise that was suffocating under the weight of nostalgia.

The addition of Andy Serkis to the Andor cast as Kino Loy allowed for a magnificent build-up of tension as Cassian found himself plotting to escape the space prison on Narkina 5. When Kino Loy, Cassian and Melshi lead the charge to overthrow their Imperial oppressors in Andor episode 10, they delivered one of the most satisfying scenes in all of Star Wars history.

I am your father in The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Few moments in Star Wars are quite as iconic as this legendary scene from the ‘80s movie The Empire Strikes Back, where Darth Vader reveals the truth to Luke Skywalker, that he is his father.

It’s one of the best plot twists in movie history and helps to establish this film as not just the best Star Wars movie, but one of the best movies of all time, period. It’s a pivotal moment in the Star Wars timeline; one which Vader hopes can bring his son to the dark side, but ultimately sets up his own redemption in the next movie.

Ahsoka Tano vs Darth Vader in Star Wars Rebels (2016)

The vast lore of Star Wars has a lot to owe to the animated adventures in both Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars. Turning our favourite heroes and villains into cartoon characters allowed the franchise to dig deeper into all areas of the galaxy, and it produced some magical moments, too.

In the season 2 finale of Rebels, we see Ahsoka Tano take on Darth Vader in a thrilling duel, where she gets the better of her former mentor Anakin Skywalker. The emotional layers to this battle are incredible, and help to display just how powerful Tano really is. We just hope we get to see further proof of that when the Ahsoka release date comes around.

Duel of the Fates in The Phantom Menace (1999)

This ‘90s movie is not without its flaws, but it does get one thing right and that is the movie villain Darth Maul. He may be a foe of very few words, but who needs words when you’ve got a double-sided lightsaber? The reveal of this deadly weapon sparks a most enthralling three-way fight.

Accompanied by the stirring soundtrack from John Williams, Maul takes on Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi watches on. With Jinn slain before his very eyes, a vengeful Kenobi rushes into battle and slices Maul in half. Powerful stuff!

Execute Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Oh, Anakin. You were the chosen one! A misguided young Skywalker, twisted by the ways of Emperor Palpatine, turns his back on the Jedi and embraces the dark side of the Force. But, not before laying waste to a bunch of Jedi younglings.

The 2000s movie Revenge of the Sith gets a bad reputation for being a part of the much-maligned Prequel Trilogy, but it’s stuffed full of excellent moments. The execution of Order 66 is a bone-chilling sequence of betrayal, anguish, and lots and lots of death, but that’s what Star Wars is all about.

The throne room fight in The Last Jedi (2017)

Say what you will about The Last Jedi but it’s still one of the best Star Wars movies to date. Rian Johnson looked at the Skywalker Saga and recognised the need for something original to revitalise a franchise so reliant on the past.

Ask some fans, and they’ll tell you Johnson got it all wrong when he messed with Luke Skywalker’s legacy and developed new ways for the Force to operate, but one thing he got absolutely right is bringing Rey and Kylo Ren together to unleash fury in Supreme Leader Snoke’s throne room. Seeing these two fighting side by side, with brilliant choreography and visuals, is a real highlight of the Sequel Trilogy.

Darth Vader goes psycho in Rogue One (2016)

The 2016 thriller movie Rogue One helped to bridge the gap between the end of the Prequel Trilogy and the start of the Original Trilogy, introducing us to a band of rebels and a brilliant Star Wars droid who stole the Death Star plans.

Rogue One is part spy movie, part war movie, and its standing among the fanbase has always been fairly divisive. One thing we can all agree on, though, is that seeing Darth Vader show up and absolutely obliterate a corridor full of Rebels is one of, if not the, most exciting sequences in Star Wars history.

Luke Skywalker meets Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

It’s not all lightsaber duels and slicing people in half. When it comes to Star Wars, there’s room for plenty of nice, fun moments, too, and the first time we meet Yoda is the perfect example of the lighter, more playful side of the saga.

From hearing the way Yoda speaks to the challenges he sets for a moody Luke Skywalker, the time spent on Dagobah is short but sweet and establishes Yoda as the little, eccentric, green dude we have grown to love over the years.

So there you have it, the best Star Wars scenes of all time. We're sure you have your own, too, and we will keep adding to this list as time goes on.