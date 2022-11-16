Star Wars Andor: Maarva explained

Who is Maarva Andor from Star Wars: Andor? The Star Wars series has introduced us to some fantastic new Star Wars characters, and there’s many talented actors among the Andor cast. Few have quite the gravitas as Maarva (Fiona Shaw) though, so we wanted to get to know her a bit better.

While the focus may be on Cassian and his journey with the Rebellion, the fight against the Galactic Empire cannot be waged by just one man, and we’ve met lots of other heroes such as Mon Mothma and Kino Loy along the way.

It’s always good to know more about the people involved in the sci-fi series, so we’ve got a little breakdown on everything you need to know about Maarva. Warning, spoilers ahead.

Who is Maarva Andor?

Maarva is the adoptive mother of Cassian Andor. Years ago, when exploring the galaxy, Maarva found a young Cassian (then called Kassa) on the planet in Andor known as Kenari and saved him, taking him back to Ferrix and raising him as her own son.

She is a former president of the social club known as the Daughter’s of Ferrix, which makes her a highly respected member of the community on the planet.

What happened to Maarva Andor?

In Andor episode 11, it is revealed that Maarva passed away. She was fairly old and not in the best of health, so it’s safe to assume she died of natural causes. That said, the stress of the ISB occupying Ferrix and Cassian being a fugitive will probably have exacerbated her situation.

As is the custom for such a revered member of the Ferrix society, Maarva will now be turned into a funerary brick. The bricking process will see Maarva’s ashes mixed with mortar to create a special commemorative brick that will be placed in one of the buildings in Ferrix.

Maarva will get a big ceremony in the final episode of Andor, where the people of Ferrix will be allowed to say goodbye. It’s very likely that with Dedra Meero, Syril Karn, Luthen Rael, and Cassian himself all set to attend, the funeral will be a little more chaotic than normal, though.

