Andor episode 11: does Luthen Rael have a lightsaber?

Does Luthen Rael have a lightsaber in Andor episode 11? One of the great things about this new Star Wars series is that, so far, there has been no mention of the Sith, the Jedi, and not a lightsaber in sight. But, with the latest episode of the sci-fi series, it seems that may have changed.

With the focus firmly on the ground level fight between the Galactic Empire and the Rebellion, there’s not much room in Andor for magical laser swords. We’re far more concerned with the activity of people like Maarva, Mon Mothma, and the new Star Wars villains Dedra Meero and Syril Karn.

However, as Luthen Rael visits Saw Gerrera in episode 11, we couldn’t help but notice an item which looked a little familiar in Luthen’s bag of tricks. So, was that a lightsaber Luthen was carrying or was he just pleased to see Saw?

Does Luthen Rael have a lightsaber in Andor episode 11?

It’s highly unlikely that the item we see when Luthen is being searched by Saw Gerrera’s guards is a lightsaber. We doubt that Saw’s men would let Luthen through if he was carrying a deadly weapon.

While it’s very plausible that it was some kind of weapon, it was probably more of a baton. It sure does look like a lightsaber hilt, but the Andor TV series and the people behind it have been so keen not to lean on nostalgia and recognisable elements from the Star Wars movies.

That said, we’ve seen all the Easter eggs in Luthen Rael’s collection, and there is absolutely no way he doesn’t have a lightsaber lying around somewhere. Plus, Luthen Rael’s ship is equipped with laser beams that look like lightsabers, too. Whether he would bring one with him on an important trip to meet an ally of the Rebellion, though, is another matter.

We'll just have to wait and see whether this Star Wars character turns out to be a secret member of the Jedi or not.