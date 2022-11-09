Star Wars Andor: Luthen Rael explained

MCU star Stellan Skarsgård has joined the world of Star Wars in Andor, and we've got the lowdown on who Luthen Rael really is in the show

Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael in Star Wars Andor

Published:

Star Wars

Who is Luthen Rael in Star Wars: Andor? There’s always some huge names joining the Star Wars cast these days, but we were especially stoked to see MCU actor Stellan Skarsgård join the Star Wars series Andor, and his character, Luthen Rael, is a fascinating one indeed.

Star Wars characters are rarely black and white, and there’s always a degree of moral ambiguity to them, and Luthen Rael’s plan for bringing down the Empire certainly suggests he sits firmly in that grey area.

So, is Luthen a new Star Wars villain in disguise or just a very ruthless, misunderstood hero? We’ve got Luthen Rael explained for you right here, so you can learn all there is to know about the character.

Luthen Rael explained

Luthen Rael is essentially the leader of the early version of the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire. What’s most impressive is, he does it all from Coruscant, the centre of the Galactic Senate, where he colludes with Mon Mothma.

By running a luxurious antiques store on the planet in Andor, Luthen is able to hold meetings with the Senator and keep an eye on the comings and goings of the Empire. Plus, there’s lots of Star Wars Easter eggs in Luthen Rael’s collection that are cool to look at, too.

YouTube Thumbnail

As the series has progressed, and particularly in Andor episode 10, we have seen the darker side of Luthen Rael come to the surface. He is a man hellbent on bringing Emperor Palpatine and the Empire crashing down, and he doesn’t care who gets hurt in the process.

Luthen runs a series of spy networks throughout the galaxy and he has plenty of Rebel allies hidden away including Saw Gerrera who we saw in Andor episode 8. He organised the heist on Aldhani in Andor episode 6, but is now hunting Cassian down to conceal his secrets.

It remains to be seen what Luthen will do next, but we’re sure there will be fireworks wherever he goes. Until we know more, check out our guide to Syril Karn, or take a look at our list of the best Star Wars cameos.

More from The Digital Fix

Our resident Virgin River correspondent, a purveyor of dark, psychological thriller movies, and Batman-obsessed geek, Jakob's range puts Meryl Streep to shame.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.