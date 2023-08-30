Is Sabine Wren Force-sensitive in Ahsoka? Sabine is a Mandalorian warrior, an explosives expert, and one of the best pilots in the galaxy. For most people, those would be enough skills. But not for Sabine Wren, who wants to learn Jedi skills from Ahsoka.

Of course, all Star Wars devotees – we've watched the Star Wars movies in order more times than we can count – are deeply familiar with the idea of being sensitive to the Force. It allows the best Star Wars characters, whether Jedi or Sith, to harness incredible power. Some characters, obviously, are more Force-sensitive than others, but that gets us into talking about midichlorians, and nobody wants to go there.

We've seen from Ahsoka episode 3 that Ahsoka Tano is training Sabine Wren as a Jedi, but is Sabine Wren Force-sensitive? Perhaps more importantly, does the idea of Force-sensitivity even matter in the new Star Wars series?

Is Sabine Wren Force-sensitive in Ahsoka?

Sabine Wren does not seem to be Force-sensitive in Ahsoka, but Ahsoka believes she can still teach her the ways of the Jedi arts.

Of course, Sabine has attempted a form of Jedi training before. She acquired the Darksaber during the events of Star Wars Rebels and her Jedi pals Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger tried to show her the ropes. It didn’t go very well.

During that period of time, Kanan and Hera Syndulla discussed whether the fact Sabine didn’t seem to be Force-sensitive made a difference, to which Kanan replied that you simply have to be open to the Force.

In Ahsoka episode 3, the title character made a similar point, noting that while talent is important in Jedi skills, “the Force resides in all living things” and it’s far more important to have discipline and train hard. This bodes well for Sabine learning to wield a version of Jedi abilities, but does mean that she likely isn’t Force-sensitive.

This is a fascinating direction for Star Wars to take, making it clear that being Force-sensitive isn’t the be-all and end-all. We can’t wait to see where one of the best TV series on Disney Plus right now takes Sabine Wren.

