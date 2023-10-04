What did Sabine Wren see at the end of Ahsoka? The finale of Ahsoka is now in the books, and it’s fair to say that we don’t yet have answers to all of our big questions. There’s more to come from this particular corner of the Star Wars universe, we’re sure.

The new Star Wars show concludes with a poignant moment between the Ahsoka cast‘s leading ladies: Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. It includes a lovely nod for fans of rewatching the Star Wars movies in order over and over, as well as looking ahead to the future of this Star Wars series if it gets the green light(saber) to return.

We’ve loved spending time with the best Star Wars characters and can’t wait for the future of new Star Wars movies and the best TV series in this franchise. But for now, we need to work out what Sabine Wren saw at the end of Ahsoka and what it means for future adventures that’ll be new on Disney Plus. There are spoilers from this point!

What did Sabine Wren see at the end of Ahsoka?

Sabine Wren sensed “shadows in the starlight” for a moment during the Ahsoka ending and, shortly after, we saw the Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker. That suggests Sabine is becoming much stronger in The Force and could sense Anakin’s presence.

The question of whether Sabine Wren is Force-sensitive or not has been right at the center of Ahsoka, along with all of the stuff about Grand Admiral Thrawn and his witchy pact with the Nightsisters of Dathomir. In the finale, she was able to use The Force to retrieve her lightsaber and help push Ezra Bridger to safety. She’s come a long way already and we expect her continued training on Peridea to be the focus of Ahsoka season 2, if it’s confirmed.

On Peridea, Sabine is stopped in her tracks by something and when Ahsoka asks what she has noticed, she replies that she simply noticed “shadows in the starlight”. Sabine has developed a gift for the cryptic, it seems. She’s obviously been spending too much time with Jedi.

Ahsoka then stares into the distance with a look of recognition on her face, as if she sensed the same thing. We subsequently see Anakin Skywalker as a Force ghost, seemingly giving his blessing to what Ahsoka and Sabine are up to next.

This is yet another facet to Sabine’s growing Force ability. She appears to have all the tools to become a powerful Force user, despite the fact she doesn’t come from a traditionally Force-sensitive lineage. There’s something happening here and it has potentially big implications on what we know about Star Wars.

Intriguingly, ‘Shadows of Starlight’ is also the name of a brand new Star Wars comic book series set in the High Republic era. The first issue is published on October 4, just hours after the Ahsoka finale. That surely can’t be a coincidence, so could Filoni actually be hinting at Sabine sensing something from much further back in Star Wars history?

Alternatively, it could just be a sneaky ploy to get Star Wars fans to Google the name of the new comic book. We’re on to you, Filoni!

