The Eye of Sion in Ahsoka explained

What is the Eye of Sion in Ahsoka? We’re only two episodes into Ahsoka, but we’re already obsessed with the new Star Wars series and its fresh take on one of the most beloved Star Wars characters ever brought to the small screen.

Star Wars fans will likely spend much of Ahsoka turning into that Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme. If you’re familiar with the best animated series from the galaxy far, far away and the best Star Wars characters within them, then Ahsoka is going to give you plenty to get excited about. The Nightsisters of Dathomir? Yes please. Ezra Bridger and the rest of the Star Wars Rebels crew? You bet they’re getting a mention.

The Star Wars cast is enormous, and one of the best TV series in the franchise has already had no problem reminding you about them all. But there’s also plenty of new stuff to keep your eye on, including the mysterious Eye of Sion. So what is the Eye of Sion in Ahsoka and have you seen it anywhere before?

What is the Eye of Sion in Ahsoka?

The Eye of Sion in Ahsoka is a large, circular starship constructed under the supervision of Morgan Elsbeth so that she can find or contact her big, blue buddy Grand Admiral Thrawn.

We first hear about the Eye of Sion in Ahsoka episode 2, when Morgan Elsbeth says it’s “on its way” to help her find Grand Admiral Thrawn, with the help of some of the best Star Wars villains in recent years, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati.

At the end of the episode, we see the starship in all of its glory. It has been assembled with the help of hyperdrive parts surreptitiously built by Imperial loyalists at a New Republic facility. Elsbeth says the completed Eye will “deliver Thrawn from his exile in the far galaxy”.

We know that Elsbeth has the star map to Thrawn’s location, which suggests the Eye can form some sort of portal or wormhole to either take her to him or vice versa. After all, it has a lot of hyperdrive cores to give it serious power.

Has the Eye of Sion been in Star Wars before?

While we’ve not seen the Eye of Sion in Star Wars before, the name feels like a clear nod to the terrifying, zombie-like Darth Sion from the videogame Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.

Darth Sion fought as a marauder in the Great Sith War, but was taken down during the conflict. He was able to use the power of the dark side to revive himself by calling on his anger and hate to gain immortality, but it made him a horrible, decomposing nightmare. Eventually, he was convinced to abandon his hatred and submit to death.

Sion lived hundreds of years before the New Republic era when Ahsoka takes place, but it’s too much of a coincidence for there not to be some reason that his name has been used for Elsbeth’s starship. It’s especially likely that there’s something significant going on given the fact that one of Sion’s most distinctive features is his white, severely decomposed eye.

No doubt we’ll find out more about the Eye of Sion as the Ahsoka release schedule continues to play out. We’re already firmly on board for what could be the best Star Wars series yet.

If you want to learn more about Ahsoka Tano, find out how Ahsoka survived Order 66 in the saddest way possible and learn more about what you need to watch before Ahsoka, as well as exploring the Ahsoka cast.

Alternatively, revisit some of the best movies ever by going back through the Star Wars movies in order. You can also look ahead to new movies as we explain why Rey deserves a new Star Wars movie and round up all of the new Star Wars movies we’ve seen announced.

Or for more on Darth Sion’s world of Star Wars gaming, head on over to our friends at The Loadout to find out about the best Star Wars games and the Star Wars games that really need remake treatment after KOTOR.