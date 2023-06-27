Mission Impossible cast and characters – who stars in the spy movies?

Who’s in the Mission: Impossible cast? Since 1996, we’ve been witness to a string of impeccable action scenes and insane death-defying stunts, courtesy of Ethan Hunt and his team.

Thanks to Tom Cruise, the Mission Impossible franchise has provided some of the best action movies known to man. The escapades of Ethan Hunt and his loyal band of teammates have become as constant as Cruise’s commitment to throwing himself into the most unimaginable situations. And with the Mission Impossible 7 release date almost here, there’s only more to come.

While his enemies and superiors often change, there are a fair few faces that crop up amid the thriller movies time and time again. But who are the regulars you need to know about before watching the new movie? Well, we’ve got that all laid out for you with our guide on the Mission: Impossible cast.

Mission: Impossible cast and characters

Below we go over all the main players in the Mission Impossible franchise!

The main Mission Impossible cast list:

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Ving Rhames as Luther

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Henry Czerny as Agent Kittridge

Jeremy Renner as Agent Brandt

Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow

Michelle Monaghan as Julia

Sean Harris as Solomon Lane

Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

We love a good spy, and around here, we’re perhaps a little more inclined to favor Ethan Hunt over the likes of James Bond or Jason Bourne. Why? Because he’s awesome, that’s why. Ethan Hunt is the motorcycle-driving, plane-climbing, free-falling nutjob that leads this franchise of spy movies. As an agent of IMF (the Impossible Missions Force), Ethan Hunt can usually be found going rogue and ditching all rules for the greater good.

He’s played by Tom Cruise…heard of him? He’s only starred in some of the best movies of all time. Cruise took his first steps to mega-stardom in classic ‘80s movies such as Cocktail, Born on the Fourth of July, and, of course, Top Gun. Then, the ’90s saw him step up to more renowned roles in drama movies, such as A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire, and The Firm.

But the most recent steps of his career have been shaking us to our core with his ability to go fearlessly towards pushing the human body to its limit and becoming a stunt master in his own right. And when he’s not throwing himself about the place in the Mission Impossible movies, he’s rebooting vintage treasures into cinema-saving blockbusters with the likes of Top Gun: Maverick. What’s next for Cruise? An as-of-yet untitled SpaceX project. …Okay!

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Simon Pegg has become a staple of the Mission Impossible movies since his turn in MI:3 as Benji Dunn. As a lab technician turned field agent turned dear friend of Ethan Hunt, Benji has proved himself time and time again as a loyal and valuable member of Ethan’s team. Though he doesn’t always approve of Ethan’s spontaneous approach (and makes it known as much), he’s always there to provide the appropriate jab or quip.

Simon Pegg is most known for his collaboration with Edgar Wright in the director’s comedy movies, specifically what is known as the Cornetto Trilogy. From Shaun of the Dead to The World’s End, Pegg has cemented himself as one of the most beloved comedic actors in years, all starting with his role on the comedy series Spaced. But he’s also appeared in another big blockbuster franchise as Scotty in the Star Trek movies. You can bet you’ll be seeing him in Dead Reckoning Part Two, as well as the rumored Star Trek 4.

Ving Rhames as Luther

Aside from Ethan Hunt, Luther is the only character to appear in all six of the Mission Impossible movies. Canonically, he’s an expert computer hacker for the IMF, and serves as one of Ethan’s most trusted teammates. He was also integral in helping Ethan’s wife Julia (we’ll get to her) go ghost and disassociate herself from Ethan and the IMF.

If you’re thinking you’ve seen Rhames outside of Mission Impossible, you’d be correct. He only had a role in one of the best Quentin Tarantino movies, Pulp Fiction, in which he played kingpin Marsellus Wallace. He also appeared in the mindbogglingly chaotic ’90s action movie Con Air. And if his voice strikes you as familiar, then you’re probably remembering him as Cobra Bubbles in the animated movie Lilo and Stitch. You’ll next catch him in Dead Reckoning – Part Two and voicing a role in the 2024 Garfield movie.

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Ilsa Faust joined the MI team in Rogue Nation, where she played a British Intelligence operative that became entangled with Ethan’s mission to uncover The Syndicate. Over the following years, she pops in and out of Ethan’s affairs, never quite revealing herself as a friend or foe. Ultimately, the two end up on the same side, and she earns her place as a trusted ally of Hunt, as well as a potential romantic interest.

Ferguson has made a big name for herself on the big screen. Among musical fans, she’s most well-known for her role as Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman. On her slate, she’ll next be seen in the science fiction movie sequel Dune 2 later this year.

Henry Czerny as Agent Kittridge

Kittridge was Ethan Hunt’s first real antagonist in the franchise. As a former director of the IMF, Kittridge turned against Hunt in the first movie and tried to arrest him on suspicion of being a mole in the agency. He’s set to return in Dead Reckoning Part One, and we doubt Ethan will ever really be able to put that much trust in his former boss-turned-enemy.

Aside from his role in Mission: Impossible, Czerny has also starred in Clear and Present Danger with Harrison Ford, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and The Pink Panther movie. He’s also appeared on the small screen in Sharp Objects and Schitt’s Creek, but you’ll probably remember him most recently from his part in Scream 6 as Dr. Stone.

Jeremy Renner as Agent Brandt

MCU alumni Jeremy Renner made his first appearance as Agent Brandt in Ghost Protocol, where he played an ex-agent turned IMF analyst. He harbors a secret from Ethan since he believed that he was the reason for Julia’s (fake) death. But Ethan sees through Brandt’s ruse quickly, considering Brandt’s extensive combat skills and abilities far beyond that of a humble analyst.

Ghost Protocol was intended to be the launching pad for Brandt’s character as the ‘new Ethan Hunt’, though the powers at be decided to keep Cruise in the driver’s seat. It’s not all bad news though, since Renner did reprise the role briefly in Rogue Nation, as Ethan’s inside man at IMF.

You know Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye from the MCU movies and his namesake Marvel series, no doubt, but you probably also recognize him from another spy series, The Bourne Legacy. He perhaps became most well-known when he starred in the Oscar-winning war movie The Hurt Locker. This, alongside his roles in Tag, The Town, and the neo-Western Wind River, has made him a household name over the years. Due to the fact that Renner suffered a horrific accident earlier this year, we can’t say for certain when he’ll be appearing on our screens again.

Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow

The White Widow is a semi-antagonist in both Fallout and Dead Reckoning Part One. An arms dealer and criminal mastermind parading as a philanthropist, The White Widow has many an international power wrapped around her little finger. She’s usually followed loyally by her brother Zola for protection, though she hardly needs it since she’s just as skilled and boasts terrific abilities with a butterfly knife. Manipulative and cunning, The White Widow isn’t to be trusted.

Vanessa Kirby became a known actor from her portrayal of Princess Margaret in the hit Netflix series The Crown. Before this, she could be spotted in romantic movies such as About Time and Me Before You. Since then, she’s appeared in Pieces of a Woman, The Son, and the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. Soon, you’ll catch her alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon in November 2023.

Michelle Monaghan as Julia

Ethan has had a few women come in and out of his life, but Julia is perhaps his most beloved. In fact, the two were married and lived through a loving relationship until she was abducted. This led Ethan to quit the IMF in order to keep her safe, though their marriage suffered as a result of both their guilt towards him being unable to intervene in any crisis. Eventually, they separated, with Julia starting a new life and leaving everything, including Ethan, behind.

Michelle Monaghan has popped up over the years in a variety of movies. Most notably, she has a history with rom-coms and comedy movies alike, having starred in Due Date, Pixels, The Heartbreak Kid, and Made of Honor. You’ll also probably remember her from Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Gone Baby Gone. Oh, and she was also in one of the best TV series of all time: True Detective. Mission Impossible isn’t her only foray into action since she’s also appeared in Source Code, Eagle Eye, and Patriots Day.

She’ll soon be starring in a comedy movie with Mark Wahlberg called The Family Plan and in the upcoming conclusion of the Pearl horror movie trilogy, MaXXXine.

Sean Harris as Solomon Lane

As far as movie villains go in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Solomon Lane is about as nasty as they come. A former British Intelligence operative, Lane went on to become a terrorist and the head of the criminal organization known as The Syndicate. Lane knows best how to torture Ethan and goes after him by targeting his team and loved ones. Last we saw him; he was being handed over to MI6 after being captured by IMF.

Aside from his work in the MI movies, Harris has also appeared in The Green Knight, The King, and Possum. He’s also starred in the 2015 adaptation of Macbeth as Macduff and can also be seen in Prometheus and Harry Brown.

Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley

Alan Hunley first made his way onto the scene in Rogue Nation, and would appear again in Fallout. As the Director of the CIA in his first movie, he’s not exactly on Ethan’s side at the beginning, actively disliking his methods and the general need for an IMF in the first place. However, he sees the light, and eventually backs Ethan in Fallout where he is now the IMF Secretary. This is where he sadly meets his end, after being shot while trying to outsmart John Lark.

Alec Baldwin’s filmography is an extensive one, with roles spanning across countless genres. From his roles in Martin Scorsese‘s The Departed, It’s Complicated, and Beetlejuice, to Glengarry Glen Ross, The Boss Baby, and The Cat in the Hat, there’s a lot going on. However, most recently, he’s been in the public eye for his upcoming movie Rust, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot on set when a live round was discharged.

Everyone in the Mission Impossible cast

If you’re looking to know the Mission Impossible cast beyond those who appear regularly, then check out the full list of players below!

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Jon Voight as Jim Phelps

Emmanuelle Béart as Claire Phelps

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Vanessa Redgrave as Max Mitsopolis

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Jean Reno as Franz Krieger

Emilio Estevez as Jack Harmon

Ingeborga Dapkūnaitė as Hannah Williams

Rolf Saxon as William Donloe

Marcel Iureş as Alexander Golitsyn

Morgan Deare as Donald Hunt

Dougray Scott as Sean Ambrose

Thandiwe Newton as Nyah Nordoff-Hall

Richard Roxburgh as Hugh Stamp

John Polson as Billy Baird

Brendan Gleeson as John C. McCloy

Rade Šerbedžija as Dr. Vladimir Nekhorvich

Philip Seymour Hoffman as Owen Davian

Michelle Monaghan as Julia Meade

Maggie Q as Zhen Lei

Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Declan Gormley

Billy Crudup as John Musgrave

Keri Russell as Lindsey Farris

Simon Pegg as Benjamin “Benji” Dunn

Laurence Fishburne as Theodore Brassel

Bahar Soomekh as Davian’s translator

Jeff Chase as Davian’s bodyguard

Michael Berry Jr. as Julia’s kidnapper

Eddie Marsan as Brownway

Bellamy Young as Rachael

Carla Gallo as Beth

Greg Grunberg as Kevin

Rose Rollins as Ellie

Sasha Alexander as Melissa Meade

Aaron Paul as Rick Meade

Jeremy Renner as William Brandt

Paula Patton as Jane Carter

Michael Nyqvist as Kurt Hendricks

Vladimir Mashkov as Anatoly Sidorov

Léa Seydoux as Sabine Moreau

Josh Holloway as Trevor Hanaway

Anil Kapoor as Brij Nath

Samuli Edelmann as Marius Wistrom

Ivan Shvedoff as Leonid Lisenker

Miraj Grbić as Bogdan

Ilia Volok as The Fog

Andreas Wisniewski as The Fog’s contact

Tom Wilkinson as the IMF Secretary

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Sean Harris as Solomon Lane

Simon McBurney as Atlee

Zhang Jingchu as Lauren

Tom Hollander as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Jens Hultén as Janik ‘Bone Doctor’ Vinter

Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley

Hermione Corfield as IMF agent

Henry Cavill as August Walker / John Lark

Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis / White Widow

Wes Bentley as Erik

Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis

Ross O’Hennessy as British agent

Liang Yang as John Lark decoy

Kristoffer Joner as Nils Delbruuk

Alix Bénézech as French policewoman

Caspar Phillipson as plutonium dealer

Wolf Blitzer as himself

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Esai Morales as Gabriel

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Cary Elwes as Delinger

