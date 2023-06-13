How to watch the Mission Impossible movies in order

What are the Mission: Impossible movies in order? Ethan Hunt is back, and ready to rappel from ceilings yet again. And with him comes his trusted crew of elite spies, ready to work together to save the world from evil organizations. (And looking damn cool doing it, too.)

And with the Mission Impossible 7 release date soon to arrive, we’ll be settling down to watch the newest installment in no time. With that in mind, now’s the perfect time to get your Mission: Impossible marathon in line to celebrate the new action movie.

But in the world of Marvel movies and Star Trek series, some viewers might anticipate a prequel or time jump here or there. Thankfully, Tom Cruise likes to keep things beautifully simple, so release order is best. Your mission, should you chose to accept it, is to watch the Mission: Impossible movies in order.

Here are the Mission Impossible movies in order:

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

The first Mission: Impossible story kick-started a new wave of spy movies. And boy, aren’t we glad it did? At this point in time, Tom Cruise was already a star after being in the likes of Top Gun and the drama movie A Few Good Men. But Mission: Impossible saw him firmly cement himself as an action hero, and kept him in that spot for decades to come.

In this, Hunt is accused of killing his entire IMF team, and must find out who set him up. It’s your classic ‘spy on the run’ tale, and is probably one of the calmer installments of the MI movies you’re ever going to get.

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Most people don’t have great things to say about the sequel to the ‘90s movie. But nonetheless, it’s still part of the franchise we love, so it has to be included.

Set three years after the original movie, MI:2 sees Ethan Hunt recruited by IMF to locate a dangerous chemical weapon known as ‘Chimera’ from a disgraced IMF agent. This film is somewhat critical to the rest of the franchise, because it introduces the criminal organization that Hunt would come to face time and time again in his career: The Syndicate.

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

If Mission: Impossible 3 gave us anything, it just so happened to be one of the best movie villains of all time in Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Owen Davian.

Taking place three years after MI:2, this movie finds Ethan Hunt post-retirement. Instead of kicking ass and taking names, he’s now teaching IMF recruits following the death of his girlfriend Nyah. It’s not all doom and gloom for Hunt, since he’s engaged to Julia, who we would come to know across the rest of the MI movies.

But Hunt isn’t settling down for long, since he’s soon recruited for a rescue mission to retrieve another agent, and goes head-to-head against Davian himself. Thankfully, he’s got the help of a future MI star, Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, to help him.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Ghost Protocol is when things really kicked into high gear, propelling the franchise into what it is today. Dramatic stunts and insane set pieces were the name of the game. (You’ll probably remember this as the movie in which Tom Cruise climbed the Burj Khalifa.)

Much like the first movie, Ethan Hunt finds himself framed for a crime he didn’t commit, and must go on the run with his team without the help of IMF in order to clear their name.

A terrifying sandstorm chase and a high-rise finale mark Ghost Protocol as one of the most exciting movies in the series. It’s also widely known for having brought the MCU‘s Jeremy Renner into the fold, since he was slated to be Cruises’ replacement in the franchise. Clearly, that didn’t pan out.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Hunt once again goes head-to-head with the dastardly criminal organization known as The Syndicate. However, things aren’t helped by the fact that IMF has now been disbanded, meaning that Hunt and his team are out on their own.

As usual, Rogue Nation contains some spine-tingling stunts fronted by Cruise himself. Unbelievable opera house fights, tight-cornered car chases, and a truly insane airplane sequence makes Rogue Nation one of the best ways you can spend an evening.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Before we can even think about dissecting Fallout, just stop what you’re doing and watch the trailer. Then come back and tell us that this isn’t the coolest-looking movie you’ve ever seen. In fact, the trailer for this movie was one of the big talking points of 2018, mostly due to Henry Cavill‘s signature arm reload.

Thankfully, the movie itself lived up to the hype, delivering on all the punch that the trailer promised. Angela Bassett does her thing, Tom Cruise jumps out of a plane, and he and Cavill work together in one of the greatest fight sequences of all time. Need we say more?

Well, that’s all the Mission: Impossible movies! Soon, we’ll be able to add Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One to the list from July 2023, followed-up shortly after by Part Two in 2024. But before we can get there, make sure you’ve prepped accordingly by catching up on the above movies.

If you’re looking ahead to all the other new movies coming out this year, then take a look at what we know about the Barbie release date and Oppenheimer release date. Or, see our list of the best movies of all time to find out which MI movies made the cut.

And if you want to see what we’re thinking of the slate so far, check out our reviews for The Little Mermaid, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Across the Spider-Verse.