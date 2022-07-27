Star Trek 4 release date, cast, plot and more

What is the Star Trek 4 release date? It’s been six years since the crew of the USS Enterprise last boldly went where no one has gone before in Star Trek: Beyond. Since then, there have been several attempts to revive the rebooted Star Trek, but none of them have ever gotten off the ground until now.

Set in an alternate timeline, away from the continuity of the Star Trek TV series, the films follow Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto), Doctor Bone McCoy (Karl Urban), Nyota Uhura (Zoe Saldana), Scotty (Simon Pegg), and Sulu (John Cho) as they explore deep space.

So far, the crew has fought time-travelling Romulans, Karn and corruption in the Federation, as well as Idris Elba. So what does the future hold for the best Starfleet has to offer? Don’t worry; we’ve scoured the internet to learn everything we can about the new science fiction movie. So set engines to warp nine; we’re going in! Here’s everything we know about the Star Trek 4 release date.

Star Trek 4 release date

Star Trek 4 is scheduled for release on December 22, 2023. As of July 2022, however, filming still hasn’t begun on the film, and Pine told Deadline at San Diego Comic-Con that he didn’t know what was happening with the project, so it’s likely that date will shift.

The undiscovered country: Best adventure movies

Still, it’s not all bad news. Paramount CEO Brian Robbins told Variety that they were working with JJ Abrams, adding that the film was nearing the start line. “We’re deep into [Star Trek 4] with J.J. Abrams,” he said. “It feels like we’re getting close to the starting line and excited about where we’re going creatively. I’m a research nerd, and what the data tells me is that the audience wants [the cast of the first three films] in this movie.”

Star Trek 4 cast speculation

In February 2022, Paramount announced that the whole Star trek reboot cast – Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, and John Cho – were all returning for the sequel. This was disputed by several of the cast’s agents, who explained nothing had been agreed on and that negotiations were ongoing.

Live long and prosper: Star Trek timeline

Eventually, Pine struck a deal with Paramount, and it seems that they’ve secured the rest of the cast as well. Urban has mentioned there’s the possibility that the Trek shoot will conflict with shooting The Boys season 4, but he is keen to reprise the role of McCoy.

Who’s in the Star Trek 4 cast?

Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk

Zachary Quinto as Spock

Zoe Saldana as Nyota Uhura,

Simon Pegg as Montgomery Scott

John Cho as Hikaru Sulu

Karl Urban as Doctor Leonard McCoy (maybe)

Behind the camera, Matt Shakman, who’s best known for his work on the MCU series WandaVision is directing, with JJ Abrams serving as producer.

Star Trek 4 plot speculation

At the time of writing, the Star Trek 4 script hasn’t been finalised, so we don’t know any specific plot details. That said, Pine has been open in that he’d like to see the film have a smaller budget and really focus on making the fans happy.

Set phasers to stun: Best action movies

“Let’s make the movie for the people that love this group of people, that love this story, that love Star Trek,” he told Deadline. “Let’s make it for them and then, if people want to come to the party, great. But make it for a price and make it so that if it makes a half-billion dollars, that’s really good.”

Is Quentin Tarantino making Star Trek 4?

No, Quentin Tarantino isn’t making Star Trek 4. Tarantino did express interest in making a Star Trek movie. Allegedly, he wanted to make a big screen adaptation of A Piece of the Action – an episode set on a gangster planet – and the film was surprisingly far in development. A script was written, but Tarantino walked away from the film in late 2019, forcing Paramount to rethink its next Trek movie.