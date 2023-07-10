Mission Impossible 8 release date, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Mission Impossible 8 release date? Now that we’ve been blessed with the long-awaited Mission Impossible 7, there’s not much else to do now other than sit… and wait for Mission Impossible 8. We just can’t get enough of Ethan Hunt, okay?

While Mission Impossible 7 saw Hunt facing his most unusual and complicated nemesis yet, it also brought us some fatalities, astonishing stunt work, and some memorable new members of the Mission Impossible cast. But this Tom Cruise movie is definitely open-ended, paving the way for the already upcoming Mission Impossible 8 (AKA: Dead Reckoning – Part Two).

But now that the newest Mission Impossible movie has been and gone, how long do we have to wait to find out what happens to Hunt and his crew? And who else is coming back to the screen as their IMF counterparts? Luckily, you don’t have to wonder for too long, as we’ve got everything you need to know about the Mission Impossible 8 release date. (Spoiler warning if you haven’t yet seen Mission Impossible 7!)

What is the Mission Impossible 8 release date?

The Mission Impossible 8 release date is Friday 28 June 2024.

Since the movie has been kept in close quarters with Part One, we’ve luckily already got a release date. And since it’s only a year away, we don’t have to wait too long to see what happens to Ethan et al.

Who’s in the Mission Impossible 8 cast?

The majority of the Mission Impossible 7 cast will return for the new movie, with Tom Cruise once again leading as Ethan Hunt.

He’ll be joined by the usual suspects; Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell. Sadly, since Ilsa Faust died in Dead Reckoning Part One, it’s unlikely we’ll see her return. That is, of course, unless she appears in flashback form, which is entirely possible. Pom Klementieff’s Paris looked like she was a little worse for wear at the end of Part One, but it was said that she had a pulse, so it looks like she’s coming back!

Part Two sees some new faces (and old friends), with Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany joining as the new Secretary of Defence, Bernstein, and Rolf Saxon returning as William Donloe, who appeared in the first Mission Impossible movie as a CIA analyst.

Here’s the Mission Impossible 8 cast list:

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis

Esai Morales as Gabriel

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs

Holt McCallany as Bernstein

Nick Offerman as Sydney

Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas

Mariela Garriga as Marie

Rolf Saxon as William Donloe

What is Mission Impossible 8 about?

Mission Impossible 8 will likely see Ethan and his team try and locate the destroyed Sevastopol submarine on which the source code for The Entity is located, so they can destroy it once and for all.

The Entity is something of a big deal in Dead Reckoning Part One, acting as the underlying antagonist of the movie and causing a worldwide race between nations to gain control of the sentient algorithm. Last we saw Ethan, he had both halves of the key, and a seemingly dying Paris revealed to him what the key actually unlocked: the source code for The Entity.

This is the only way of taking control of and destroying the system, so it’s a pretty important piece of the puzzle. Now that Ethan knows where he has to go (a submarine at the bottom of the ocean — easy!), it looks like Part Two will be a race against Hunt, Gabriel, and the other battling forces to reach the submarine first.

Since Ethan also suffered the loss of Ilsa in Part One, we’ll likely see the impact of his on his conscience, since protecting his team is one of his biggest driving motivations. We reckon that Grace will slip into his team to take her place since she’s already proven herself as someone with useful skills such as sneaking around, thieving, and getting out of sticky situations.

Oh, and Ethan is presumably still being tracked down by the IMF, who are trying to capture him for (can you guess?) going rogue. He managed to escape at the end of Part One, just barely, so we foresee that these guys will be continuing after him with something of a vengeance. (Though to be honest, we think they’ll see the light and perhaps end up on his side once they see that he’s probably the least evil person to back in this scenario.)

Is there a trailer for Mission Impossible 8?

There isn’t a trailer for Mission Impossible 8 yet, but a teaser will likely drop sometime soon, with a full-length trailer following in May 2024.

The first teaser for Part One was released in May 2022, a year before the actual release date. Then, we also got a more in-depth trailer in May 2023. We imagine the second movie will probably follow the same pattern.

We’ll keep you updated on any trailers that drop as and when. In the meantime, you can revisit one of the most incredible stunts from Dead Reckoning – Part One with the below behind-the-scenes look, showing just how much Tom Cruise had to practice this truly bone-chilling sequence. If you can bear to look, that is.

Where can I watch Mission Impossible 8?

Much like its first half, you’ll be able to watch Mission Impossible 8 in movie theaters, the way Cruise intended.

These movies are about as big as they come, so you’re probably going to want to watch this on the biggest screen possible. Then, when the time comes, it’ll probably join the rest of the franchise on Paramount Plus.

