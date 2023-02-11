Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date, plot, cast and more

What is the 1923 season 2 release date? Since beginning back in 2018, Yellowstone had unarguably taken the world by storm, creating one of the best TV franchises around.

The Western-inspired drama series has given audiences a slew of spin-offs, including the new TV series 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 1923 season 1 is still ongoing, but we’re already getting the first details about a 1923 season 2. So what do we know about the 1923 season 2 release date, plot, cast, and more?

1923 season 2 release date speculation

There is currently no 1923 season 2 release date. However, that doesn’t mean that we don’t have plenty to go on to base an estimate.

Firstly, 1923 season 2 was officially confirmed in February 2o23, as reported by Deadline. That’s no huge surprise given that the first episode was watched by a staggering 7.4 million. Deadline did not report on a potential release date, but by looking at the production timetable for 1923 season 1 it’s possible to get a relatively good idea of how long the wait will be.

Filming on 1923 officially began in August 2022, and the series was ready to air just half a year later. That’s a rapid turn around, and it suggests that the 1923 season 2 release date could come as soon as late 2023 or early 2024. Certainly, it’s likely that the wait till be too long.

1923 season 2 cast speculation

The 1923 season 2 cast isn’t too difficult to predict and we’ll see major faces return. There will also be some new cast members to join the fun, and we’ll probably see some unlucky characters not get past the end of 1923 season 1 (like Sister Mary).

The 1923 season 2 cast will include:

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Michelle Randolph as Liz Strafford

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

1923 season 2 plot speculation

The 1923 season 2 plot is the hardest element to predict. It’s fair to say that we’ll have a much better idea of where the 1923 season 2 plot might go once the first season has finished, and the plot threads have been resolved or left open.

Given all that, it’s a safe bet that the show will continue to explore the social challenges of the early 20th century, and how that impacts the lives of the people of the time. That’s vague, but it’s all we’ve got to go on for now until the end of season 1, or a 1923 season 2 trailer.

How to watch 1923 season 2

Upon its release 1923 season 2 will debut on streaming service Paramount Plus, just as 1923 season 1. It will likely consist of the same 8 episodes, and may follow the same release format: weekly releases, with a mid-season break.

That’s it on 1923 season 2. For more on Yellowstone and all its spin-offs, check out our guide to the 1883 season 2 release date, or the 6666 release date. Alternatively, get to know the Yellowstone timeline.