Yellowstone 6666 release date speculation, cast details, and more

What is the Yellowstone 6666 release date? The power of Kevin Costner and John Dutton should be underestimated at your peril, as the Yellowstone universe expands even further with the new spin-of TV series Yellowstone 6666 on the way.

There’s also the 1883 season 2 release date in the pipeline and the 1923 release date is even closer, as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren prepare to lead their own drama series based on Taylor Sheridan’s world. Just to make things even more confusing, there’s also Yellowstone season 5 to think about, but we’re here to focus on Yellowstone 6666, so here we go.

So, when is the Yellowstone 6666 release date? Who will be a part of the show? And what kind of stories are we going to see unfold? Saddle up; we’ve got all you need to know.

Yellowstone 6666 release date speculation

There is no specific release date for Yellowstone 6666 at this moment in time, but we wouldn’t expect it any sooner than late 2023 at the very best.

Looking ahead, the original Yellowstone series is set to return on November 13, 2022 and the spin-off 1923 is coming in December 2022. There isn’t even a confirmed release date for 1883 season 2 yet, but we predict that will fall in 2023 at some point.

With such a busy schedule, it will be difficult to get Yellowstone 6666 produced and ready for consumption on the streaming service Paramount Plus any time soon. A late 2023 release date is optimistic, but an early 2024 premiere is probably more likely.

Yellowstone 6666 plot speculation

Thanks to a press release from Paramount, we know that Yellowstone 6666 will tell the story of the fabled four-sixes ranch, a place “where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.”

Despite sounding like some kind of demonic horror movie, this series is actually all about a pretty normal building, more specifically, a ranch. Paramount adds: “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666.”

Okay, now it sounds more like a good old western movie of days gone by. It’s the kind of story that would make a classic Clint Eastwood movie tick, isn’t it?

We also know why the ranch is called 6666 (said four-sixes); legend has it Samuel Burnett won the ranch in a card game with four sixes. But, the Burnett family insist the name derives from the first herd of cattle on the ranch being branded with four sixes. Even more fascinating, though, is the fact Taylor Sheridan, the writer of the show, actually owns the real ranch upon which the series is based.

Yellowstone 6666 cast speculation

While no one has officially been added to the Yellowstone 6666 cast, we assume it is very likely Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) will take on the lead role. In Yellowstone season 4, the character was sent to the 6666 ranch and never came back.

If Jimmy is there, then it’s also likely his girlfriend Emily (Kathryn Kelly) will be hanging around, too. The pair are set to return to the main Yellowstone series, so perhaps that will be the perfect opportunity to set up this new venture.

That’s all we know about the Yellowstone 6666 release date for now. If you want more great spin-off series, why not check out our guide to House of the Dragon season 2 or The Witcher: Blood Origin release date.