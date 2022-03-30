1883 season 2 – what do we know about the Yellowstone prequel series?

When is 1883 season 2 going to be released? The TV series, which is a prequel to the successful Yellowstone series, has been renewed for a second season on streaming service Paramount Plus. The drama series further explores the Western world already established in the Yellowstone series, starring Kevin Costner, and the history of the Dutton family prior to the events of Yellowstone.

The first season of 1883 stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Isabel May among many others in a large ensemble cast. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan, who also created Yellowstone, as well as writing the screenplay for some pretty great movies including Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River. Sheridan was also an actor in Sons of Anarchy.

After a blistering finale to season 1, which saw the deaths of some key characters, many fans will be wondering what drama will unfold in 1883 season 2. Well, saddle up, because we’ve got all the information you need to get ready for the next season of 1883.

1883 season 2 release date: When will 1883 season 2 be released?

Curiously, although further episodes of 1883 have been ordered, Paramount has stopped short of describing it as an official season 2, preferring to call the next instalment of 1883 episodes part of an anthology series. Just to make things more confusing, the next step in the Yellowstone prequel journey, is actually going to go by the name 1932.

When that series will be released is still unknown at this stage. We know more content is coming, but with no news regarding a release date or production even starting, it's likely that we'll be waiting until 2023 for more of this show. The first season aired in November, so a good bet would be a similar date next year.

1883 season 2 trailer: Does 1883 season 2 have a trailer?

Unfortunately, there is no sign of a trailer just yet. All we see on the horizon right now is tumbleweed, but as soon as the production on season 2 kicks into gear, we will be sure to be quick on the draw to share a trailer with you.

1883 season 2 plot: What will happen in 1883 season 2?

Amid all the confusion of 1883 and 1932, as well as the vast Yellowstone lore, it’s going to be difficult to predict exactly where one story ends and another begins, but we’ll do our best to keep things simple.

At the end of 1883 season 1, it became pretty clear that Sam Elliott and Isabel May would not be returning for season 2, as their characters Shea Brennan and Elsa Dutton were killed off. Future episodes of 1883 will likely pick up where season 1 left off and address these shocking deaths.

Tim McGraw has already spoken of the impact Elsa Dutton’s death will have on his character, when speaking to TV Line: “Elsa was his heart and soul,” McGraw said. “Elsa meant everything to him,” he added.

One thing we can pretty safely assume is that 1883 season 2 won’t actually take place in the titular year, with a time-jump anticipated. This will not only allow the narrative to develop forward as the Dutton family history unfolds further, but will also allow Yellowstone and the other prequel series, 1932, to all connect with one another more easily.

The future of 1883 will more than likely see James Dutton (Tim McGraw) complete the journey from Texas to Montana, and see the Dutton clan settle in their new home. Combine this with 1932, and we will surely witness the multiple generations of the Dutton family, including the John Dutton we know from Yellowstone, played by Kevin Costner.

1883 season 2 cast: Who is in 1883 season 2?

As mentioned above, there are at least two actors we can be almost certain won’t return for 1883 season 2, with Sam Elliott and Isabel May’s characters being killed at the end of season 1.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are likely to be back for more episodes, as they continue their journey to settle in Montana, but as for young John Dutton, a return for child actor Audie Rick very much depends on how much of a time-jump we see between the two seasons.

Whether supporting characters Ennis (Eric Nelson), Thomas (LaMonica Garrett), Noemi (Gratiela Brancusi), Jim Courtright (Billy Bob Thornton), Josef (Marc Rissman), and Wade (James Landry Hébert) will return, remains to be seen. However, we suspect the romantic relationship between Thomas and Noemie would play a big part in future episodes of 1883.

The cast for 1883 season 2 is:

Tim McGraw as James Dutton

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

LaMonica Garrett as Thomas

Gratiela Brancusi as Noemi

That’s all we know for now regarding the second season of 1883, or whatever Paramount want to call it! We’ll be frequenting the saloon and speaking to the sheriff to keep up to date with all the information we can gather in the meantime.

