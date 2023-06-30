Everything new on Paramount Plus in July 2023

What’s new on Paramount Plus this July? With so many streaming platforms to choose from, you might be wondering if Paramount Plus is worth your time and money. Well, we’re here to tell you that there’s plenty of brilliant content on there, with a comprehensive guide on what’s coming this month.

When it comes to the best streaming services, Paramount Plus is something of a newborn. But that’s not to say that it hasn’t got skin in the game, since the platform can boast some of the biggest TV series and best movie franchises to date.

Usually on platform, you’ll be able to find the likes of Star Trek series, Yellowstone, and the Mission: Impossible movies. But what exactly is there to watch this month? Well, read on, because here’s everything new on Paramount Plus this July.

New on Paramount Plus for July 2023

New on Paramount Plus July 1

1900 (1976)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2009)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Charlotte’s Web 2 (2003)

Chinatown (1974)

Collateral (2004)

Death Wish (1974)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Freedom Writers (2007)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Hondo (1953)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Imagine That (2009)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Jackass Number Two (2006)

Last Vegas (2013)

Love, Rosie (2014)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men of Honor (2000)

Mousehunt (1997)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Tails (2012)

Risky Business (1983)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1949)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Serpico (1973)

The Doors (1991)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The Firm (1993)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Godfather (1972) (remastered)

The Godfather Part II (1974) (remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) (remastered)

The Guilt Trip (2012)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Switch (2010)

The Two Jakes (1990)

Whitney (2018)

World Trade Center (2006)

xXx (2002)

xXx: State of the Union (2005)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

New on Paramount Plus July 2

Tough As Nails (season 5)

New on Paramount Plus July 5

Face’s Music Party (season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (seasons 16-18)

Teen Mom (season 9)

New on Paramount Plus July 7

Big Nate (season 2)

New on Paramount Plus July 12

Out of Office (2022)

Wolverine: One Tough Mother (2021)

WWII Battles in Color (season 1)

WWII by Drone (season 1)

New on Paramount Plus July 14

PAW Patrol: Mission PAW (2018)

New on Paramount Plus July 15

Disquiet (2023)

New on Paramount Plus July 18

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream (limited series)

New on Paramount Plus July 19

Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (season 3)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (season 5)

The Casagrandes (season 3)

The Crown’s Ancient Forest (2021)

New on Paramount Plus July 23

Special Ops: Lioness (season 1)

New on Paramount Plus July 26

El Tigre: The Aventures of Manny Rivera (season 1)

MTV Cribs (season 18)

New on Paramount Plus July 27

Snag (2023)

Zoey 102 (2023)

New on Paramount Plus July 29

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

New on Paramount Plus July 31

Bones and All (2022)

New on Paramount Plus July Highlights

The Godfather (1972) (remastered)

Whether you’ve seen The Godfather a thousand times before, or if you’re a newcomer to what’s considered to be one of the best drama movies ever made, it’s worth settling into watch the remastered version of Francis Ford Coppola‘s mobster masterpiece. Spare Sunday afternoon? No problem, Vito Corleone’s got you covered.

The Firm (1993)

In preparation for the Mission Impossible 7 release date, Paramount Plus seems to be vamping up their Tom Cruise movie collection with the likes of Interview With the Vampire and Risky Business. But if you’ve not seen The Firm, then it’s a Cruise venture you won’t want to miss. Thrilling and relentlessly suspenseful, it’s not for the faint-hearted.

