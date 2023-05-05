Has Yellowstone been cancelled? After months of turmoil with reports of Kevin Costner being unsettled by the production schedule, we finally have news on the future of Yellowstone.

Here’s what you need to know about the future of the Yellowstone timeline and Yellowstone cast, as one of the best TV series of recent years gets a major update.

Has Yellowstone been cancelled?

Yellowstone is officially set to come to an end as its current season 5 will be its last. There will be no Yellowstone season 6, as Kevin Costner is set to depart the series.

When will Yellowstone season 5 return is the next big question, and it’s not even entirely certain that Costner will be back for the remaining episodes, with reports suggesting the Western series star is still in disputed with creator Taylor Sheridan regarding production schedules.

We’ll be back with updates to this story as it continues to develop.