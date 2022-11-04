Is Yellowstone filmed on a real ranch? The TV series is immensely popular, perhaps largely due to the incredible star power of Kevin Costner, but Yellowstone is also a hit because of its enthralling setting that looks like something out of a western movie.

With Yellowstone season 5 on the horizon, plus the 1883 season 2 release date looming, and the 1923 release date even closer, there’s an abundance of Yellowstone related content out there for us to consume. But maybe that isn’t enough. Maybe you need to know more about the drama series.

Well, if one of the questions on your mind relates to whether Yellowstone is filmed on a real ranch, we’ve got you covered right here.

Is Yellowstone filmed on a real ranch?

Yes it is. Yellowstone is filmed at Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana in the USA and the ranch there serves as the home for John Dutton and his family in the show.

The majority of time in the streaming service series you are seeing real places in Montana with Bozeman, Livingston, and Helena also featuring as real-life settings for all the drama in Yellowstone.

