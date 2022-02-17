Yellowstone season 5 release date – when does Kevin Costner’s TV series return?

When is Yellowstone season 5 out? Kevin Costner’s TV series about the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family ranch is one of Paramount’s currents. Now, after several years, we’re heading towards the finale.

Though the drama show seems like a simple look into the life of managing a ranch, it’s considerably deeper than that. John Dutton (Costner) has to dodge all sorts of attempts to squeeze him and his family off their property, or contest the borders of what is America’s largest remaining ranch. Between outside politics and that of his children, Beth (Kelly Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Jamie (Wes Bentley), things often get more complicated than John bargained.

Now, he’s running for governor, and relations between the new generation of Duttons are at an all-time low. Though, for Kayce, he’s just carving his own path by taking an initiation for his wife Mo’s Native American tribe. Between that, Beth’s torturous manipulation of Jamie, and John’s political career, Yellowstone is promising an intriguing final season, and we have all the dirt you need. Get your good boots on, it’s time to giddy up.

Yellowstone season 5 release date: when is Yellowstone season 5 coming out?

We don’t know the exact premiere date for Yellowstone season 5, however, it’s expected to start airing before the end of 2022. The renewal order for another batch of episodes came through in February 2022, along with the announcement that it’ll arrive in two parts, giving fans a hearty conclusion.

Yeehaw: The best thriller movies

Deadline reported that Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone with John Linson, plans to begin shooting in May 2022. Should that hold, we could very well see John Dutton return to the small screen quite soon.

Yellowstone season 5 trailer: is there a trailer for Yellowstone season 5?

No, and we won’t get one for a while yet. Since filming is expected to start in May 2022, a trailer sometime during autumn seems like a solid bet. However, that’s speculation. We’ll keep you informed, in any case.

Yellowstone season 4 Blu-ray $33.99 $26.96 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Yellowstone season 5 plot: what is the story of Yellowstone season 5?

There are several key threads for Yellowstone’s final season. First and foremost, John’s campaign as governor, and all the attention that’s bringing. It’s been teased that he may end up behind bars in the coming season with one of the political enemies finding some real dirt that sticks on the Dutton patriarch.

After nearly sabotaging John’s voting promise, Beth made it up to him by getting Jamie’s hands very dirty. For now, Jamie is stuck, but for how long? Lastly, Kayce is now stuck in the wilderness of Montana. Mo and Rainwater claimed they’d be back in four days, but that’s a mighty long time when you’re at the mercy of the elements.

Out to pasture: The best Netflix series

Yellowstone season 5 should address all of this, and bring some new twists of its own. The Dutton ranch might have its most thunderous days ahead!

Yellowstone season 5 cast: who’s in Yellowstone season 5?

All the main cast are expected to return. That means Costner, Grimes, Riley, and Bentley, as the central members of the Dutton family. Then you’ve got the likes of Asbille as Mo, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, and Brekcen Miller as Tate Dutton.

The main Yellowstone season 5 cast is as follows:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield

Forrie J Smith as Lloyd Pierce

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Jen Landon as Teeter

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Plus more surprise additions besides. That’s everything we know about Yellowstone season 5. If you’d like more family melodrama, check out our guide to Virgin River season 4, and The Crown season 5.