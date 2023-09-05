One of the best Kevin Costner movies is now streaming on Netflix

Remember when Kevin Costner used to make movies? Nowadays, Kevin Costner is wrapped up in the world of cowboys, thanks to the success of Yellowstone. But, long ago, the actor was involved in one of the best sports movies of all time, and now you can catch it on Netflix.

Since taking the lead in the Yellowstone cast, Costner can't do anything without being recognised as John Dutton.

But, enough about the best drama series for now. Audiences can see a different side to Costner at the moment, but only if you have a subscription to Netflix.

New on Netflix for September, is the ‘80s movie Field of Dreams. Costner stars in the baseball flick, alongside Hollywood greats, Ray Liotta and James Earl Jones. In the film, Costner’s character, Ray Kinsella, builds a baseball pitch in his rather large garden, and it attracts the ghosts of baseballing legends. Sounds fun, right?

Funnily enough, Kinsella does own a farm in Field of Dreams, so it’s not too much of a far cry from his role as John Dutton. The film is just as iconic as Yellowstone, too, having coined the phrase “build it and they will come,” although that is actually slightly misquoted from the actual film, which includes the line, “If you build it, he will come.”

How much longer Costner hangs around the Dutton ranch remains to be seen as the future of the best TV series hangs in the balance. Has Yellowstone been canceled? Not quite, but Kevin Costner is leaving Yellowstone. The reason being, he has a new movie on the way

We've also got all the details you need regarding the Yellowstone 6666 release date, the Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date, and the Lawmen Bass Reeves release date.

