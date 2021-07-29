New on Netflix August 2021: every new movie and TV show

What’s new on Netflix for August 2021? As usual, the streaming service has plenty of the best movies and TV series coming our way. Between originals and classics, there’s a mighty selection if you’re look for something to binge or just need a good movie night.

Three exciting films lead the selection, with Beckett starring John David Washington, of BlacKkKlansman and Tenet fame, up first. A thriller movie directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, Beckett has Washington running for his life as an American tourist implicated for a crime he didn’t commit in Greece. Then we’ve family movie Vivo, led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated movie prequel that should help with the wait for The Witcher season two.

Over on the TV side, Sandra Oh’s Dr Ji-Yoon Kim becomes chair of the English department at a well-to-do university following a controversy in The Chair. The first woman to hold the position, she’s faced with layers of ingrained retrograde culture in her attempts to rehabilitate the college. All this, and kids movie Paddington? Quality.

Here’s everything new on Netflix UK for August 2021:

August 1

Ackley Bridge season 3

Chaos

Darwin’s Game season 1

Gosford Park

The Hitman’s Apprentice

I Missed You: Director’s Cut

Masha and the Bear season 4

Solomon Kane

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Time and Tide

Wild Oats

World Trade Center

Young Guns II

August 2

The Mule

August 3

’71

Ije: The Journey

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

The Hole

August 4

Aftermath

Car Masters; Rust to Riches season 3

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z season 2

Cooking with Paris season 1

Inventing David Geffen

August 6

Hit & Run season 1

Navarasa season 1

The Mustang

The Swarm

Vivo

August 7

Paddington

Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie

August 8

Vendetta

August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 2

Untold: Malice in the Palace

August 11

Bake Squad season 1

Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto

The Kissing Booth 3

August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls season 1

Don’t Let Go

Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guil

August 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor season 1

Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5

Gone for Good

Valeria season 2

August 15

Downton Abbey seasons 1-6

Grace: The Possession

I Give It a Year

August 16

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue

Bride of Chucky

Mr. Peabody and Sherman

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

August 17

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 5

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 5

Toot-Toot Cory Carson season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

August 18

Black Island

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my League / Sul più bello

The Defeated season 1

Diaries of an Exchange Student / Diários de Intercâmbio

August 20

The Chair season 1

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

August 25

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes season 1

August 27