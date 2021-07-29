New on Netflix August 2021: every new movie and TV show

What’s new on Netflix for August 2021? As usual, the streaming service has plenty of the best movies and TV series coming our way. Between originals and classics, there’s a mighty selection if you’re look for something to binge or just need a good movie night.

Three exciting films lead the selection, with Beckett starring John David Washington, of BlacKkKlansman and Tenet fame, up first. A thriller movie directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, Beckett has Washington running for his life as an American tourist implicated for a crime he didn’t commit in Greece. Then we’ve family movie Vivo, led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated movie prequel that should help with the wait for The Witcher season two.

Over on the TV side, Sandra Oh’s Dr Ji-Yoon Kim becomes chair of the English department at a well-to-do university following a controversy in The Chair. The first woman to hold the position, she’s faced with layers of ingrained retrograde culture in her attempts to rehabilitate the college. All this, and kids movie Paddington? Quality.

Here’s everything new on Netflix UK for August 2021:

August 1

  • Ackley Bridge season 3
  • Chaos
  • Darwin’s Game season 1
  • Gosford Park
  • The Hitman’s Apprentice
  • I Missed You: Director’s Cut
  • Masha and the Bear season 4
  • Solomon Kane
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Time and Tide
  • Wild Oats
  • World Trade Center
  • Young Guns II

August 2

  • The Mule

August 3

  • ’71
  • Ije: The Journey
  • Pray Away
  • Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
  • The Hole

August 4

  • Aftermath
  • Car Masters; Rust to Riches season 3
  • Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
  • Control Z season 2
  • Cooking with Paris season 1
  • Inventing David Geffen
August 6

  • Hit & Run season 1
  • Navarasa season 1
  • The Mustang
  • The Swarm
  • Vivo

August 7

  • Paddington
  • Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie

August 8

  • Vendetta

August 10

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse season 2
  • Untold: Malice in the Palace

August 11

  • Bake Squad season 1
  • Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto
  • The Kissing Booth 3

August 12

  • AlRawabi School for Girls season 1
  • Don’t Let Go
  • Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same
  • Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guil

August 13

  • Beckett
  • Brand New Cherry Flavor season 1
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5
  • Gone for Good
  • Valeria season 2

August 15

  • Downton Abbey seasons 1-6
  • Grace: The Possession
  • I Give It a Year

August 16

  • American Girl: Lea to the Rescue
  • Bride of Chucky
  • Mr. Peabody and Sherman
  • The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
August 17

  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 5
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 5
  • Toot-Toot Cory Carson season 5
  • Untold: Deal with the Devil

August 18

  • Black Island
  • Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
  • Out of my League / Sul più bello
  • The Defeated season 1
  • Diaries of an Exchange Student / Diários de Intercâmbio

August 20

  • The Chair season 1
  • The Loud House Movie
  • Sweet Girl

August 25

  • Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes season 1

August 27

  • He’s All That
