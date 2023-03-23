1883 The Bass Reeves Story release date speculation, cast, and plot

When is the 1883 The Bass Reeves Story release date? Wouldn’t you know it, there’s even more Yellowstone content on the way, as David Oyelowo takes on the true story of the first black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River.

Yellowstone is an absolute behemoth of the streaming service and small screen world right now. You cannot move for news of additions to the Yellowstone timeline, and we’ve got all the info on one strand of the TV series universe right here.

Long before Kevin Costner and John Dutton, we will see how this whole Western world was shaped with the 1883 The Bass Reeves Story release date. Here’s all we know about the upcoming drama series.

1883 The Bass Reeves Story release date speculation

As of March 2023, the 1883 The Bass Reeves Story release date is unknown. All we know at this stage is, the show is set to premiere in 2023 at some point.

The problem is, creator Taylor Sheridan has his hands pretty full at the moment with Yellowstone season 5 returning, the Yellowstone 6666 release date to arrange, and 1923 season 2 in the pipeline.

1883 The Bass Reeves Story cast

David Oyelowo is confirmed to lead the 1883 The Bass Reeves Story cast. He will play the titular character in the Yellowstone cast.

In February 2023, it was announced that Lauren E. Banks would play Jennie, described as “the strong and fiercely loyal wife of Bass Reeves.”

Alongside them, we will see Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy US Marshall, and Shea Wigham as a character called Col. Rounding out the cast is Garrett Hedlund, Barry Pepper, and Forrest Goodluck. Goodluck will play Billy Crow, a “young Cherokee man with an affinity for dime store books and gaudy style.”

1883 The Bass Reeves Story plot speculation

The 1883 The Bass Reeves Story plot will focus on the real historical character, rather than continuing the saga of the fictional Dutton family.

Reeves was a legendary lawman and the first Black deputy of the U.S. Marshals. He could speak several Native American languages and arrested over 3,000 outlaws, and killed 14, allegedly without ever suffering any serious injury. He is said to be the inspiration behind The Lone Ranger.

1883 The Bass Reeves Story was originally developed by David Oyelowo and his wife, Jessica Oyelowo, before coming under the Yellowstone fold. It isn’t yet known if Reeves will interact with any members of the Dutton family, including James (Tim McGraw) or Margaret (Faith Hill), but this seems unlikely, as it was originally written with no connection to Yellowstone.

