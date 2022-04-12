Netflix codes: how to access all the secret movies and TV series

Babe, wake up. New Netflix codes just dropped. While you may consider yourself pretty skilled at browsing what’s new on Netflix after two years of on and off lockdowns, chances are you haven’t even touched the sides of the extensive TV series and movies that the streaming service has to offer.

There’s a vast range of categories to browse through on Netflix — from action movies to comedy movies and Netflix series — but through these Netflix codes, you can narrow down your search a lot more with a plethora of hidden subcategories to suit anyone’s taste, from Campy Movies to Classical Westerns. These secret codes work by adding them to your Netflix URL on your desktop.

So, it’s just a matter of scrolling through the extensive list of niche subgenres, choosing the one you’re interested in, and adding its corresponding number code to the end of the URL where it says “/browse/genre/”. You’re then left with a much shorter list corresponding more closely to your interests, meaning you can spend less time scrolling and more time watching. So, here’s the full list of secret Netflix codes below, courtesy of the Radio Times.

For ease of access, we have ordered the codes by genre:

Netflix codes action and adventure movies

Action & Adventure (1365)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Asian Action Movies (77232)

Action Comedies (43040)

Adventures (7442)

Classic Action & Adventure (46576)

Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)

Crime Action & Adventure (9584)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Martial Arts Movies (8985)

Military Action & Adventure (2125)

Spy Action & Adventure (10702)

Westerns (7700)

Netflix codes anime

Adult Animation (11881)

Anime (7424)

Anime Action (2653)

Anime Comedies (9302)

Anime Dramas (452)

Anime Fantasy (11146)

Anime Features (3063)

Anime Horror (10695)

Anime Sci-Fi (2729)

Anime Series (6721)

Netflix codes classic movies

Classic Comedies (31694)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Classic Movies (31574)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Classic War Movies (48744)

Classic Westerns (47465)

Epics (52858)

Film Noir (7687)

Silent Movies (53310)

Netflix codes comedy movies

Comedies (6548)

Dark Comedies (869)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Late Night Comedies (1402)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Satires (4922)

Screwball Comedies (9702)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Netflix codes cult movies

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Campy Movies (1252)

Cult Comedies (9434)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Cult Movies (7627)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Netflix codes documentaries

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Documentaries (6839)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Political Documentaries (7018)

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Netflix codes drama movies

Biographical Dramas (3179)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Courtroom Dramas (528582748)

Crime Dramas (6889)

Dramas (5763)

Dramas based on Books (4961)

Dramas based on real life (3653)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Independent Dramas (384)

Military Dramas (11)

Period Pieces (12123)

Political Dramas (6616)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

Social Issue Dramas (3947)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Tearjerkers (6384)

Teen Dramas (9299)

Netflix codes family movies

Animal Tales (5507)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Disney (67673)

Family Features (51056)

Education for Kids (10659)

Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)

Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Movies based on children’s books (10056)

Kids Music (52843)

Netflix codes foreign movies

African Movies (3761)

Australian Movies (5230)

Belgian Movies (262)

British Movies (10757)

Chinese Movies (3960)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Dutch Movies (10606)

Eastern European Movies (5254)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

French Movies (58807)

Greek Movies (61115)

German Movies (58886)

Irish Movies (58750)

Italian Movies (8221)

Indian Movies (10463)

Japanese Movies (10398)

Korean Movies (5685)

Latin American Movies (1613)

Middle Eastern Movies (5875)

New Zealand Movies (63782)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

Russian (11567)

Scandinavian Movies (9292)

Southeast Asian Movies (9196)

Spanish Movies (58741)

Netflix codes gay and lesbian movies

Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)

Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)

Netflix codes horror movies

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Horror Movies (8711)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Satanic Stories (6998)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Netflix codes independent movies

Art House Movies (29764)

Experimental Movies (11079)

Independent Movies (7077)

Independent Action & Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent Dramas (384)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Netflix codes musicals

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Latin Music (10741)

Kids Music (52843)

Music (1701)

Musicals (13335)

Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)

World Music Concerts (2856)

Netflix codes religious movies

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Faith & Spirituality Movies (52804)

Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)

Spiritual Documentaries (2760)

Netflix codes romantic movies

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Romantic Favorites (502675)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Netflix codes science fiction and fantasy

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)

Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Netflix codes sports movies

Baseball Movies (12339)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Boxing Movies (12443)

Football Movies (12803)

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)

Sports Movies (4370)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Soccer Movies (12549)

Sports & Fitness (9327)

Netflix codes thrillers

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Crime Thrillers (10499)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Psychological Thrillers (5505)

Political Thrillers (10504)

Mysteries (9994)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Steamy Thrillers (972)

Supernatural Thrillers (11140)

Thrillers (8933)

Netflix codes TV shows

British TV Shows (52117) Classic TV Shows (46553) Crime TV Shows (26146) Cult TV Shows (74652) Food & Travel TV (72436) Kids’ TV (27346) Korean TV Shows (67879) Miniseries (4814) Military TV Shows (25804) Reality TV (9833) Science & Nature TV (52780) TV Shows (83) TV Cartoons (11177) TV Action & Adventure (10673) TV Comedies (10375) TV Documentaries (10105) TV Dramas (11714) TV Horror (83059) TV Mysteries (4366) TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)



Teen TV Shows (60951)

