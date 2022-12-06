Avatar 2 cast, meet the stars of the new science fiction movie

Who is in the Avatar 2 cast? In 2009, James Cameron released the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar. Now, over a decade later, fans are finally set to see the long-awaited sequel Avatar 2 – titled Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar tells the story of the conflict between the human mining colony, the Resources Development Administration (RDA), and the local alien species known as Na’vi on the planet of Pandora. In the first movie, we saw a full-on battle, a forbidden romance, and a whole lot of alien ponytail action. But after years since the first film, you may be wondering who are the new faces in the franchise, which OG actors are returning to Pandora, and what plans does Cameron have for the future casting of his series.

Well, The Digital Fix has scouted the galaxy and has all the intel down below. Here we go over who is in the Avatar 2 cast, and which stars are set to be staple faces in the Avatar franchise going forward as Cameron looks to break more box-office records.

Who is the in the Avatar 2 cast?

Sam Worthington – as Jake Sully

Zoe Saldaña – as Neytiri

Stephen Lang – as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Sigourney Weaver – as Kiri

Kate Winslet – as Ronal

Matt Gerald – as Lyle Wainfleet

Giovanni Ribisi -as Parker Selfridge

Jemaine Clement – as Dr Ian Garvin

Edie Falco – as General Frances Ardmore

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Sam Worthington is returning to play the role of Jake Sully, an ex-human marine who, in the first Avatar movie, fell in love with Neytiri, and ended up siding with the Na’vi.

Fans may recognise the star from his work in the Terminator movie, Terminator Salvation, or the fantasy movie Clash of Titans. But, although you are familiar with his live-action work, don’t expect to see his actual face in his coming Avatar outing.

Since the first movie in 2009 saw the human Jake abandon his real body for good, Sam Worthington will be featured in Avatar 2 primarily as a CGI alien. Worthington is also set to appear in Avatar 4, 3 and Avatar 5 – so it looks like Jake is in the franchise for the long haul, friends!

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri

Like Worthington, Zoe Saldaña is making a comeback to the world of Pandora – reprising her role as Neytiri, the future Tsahìk of her clan. She is also now married to Jake and has some kids – so add her to your list of badass movie moms, too.

Saldaña is no stranger to science fiction movies. Previously the star acted in the Marvel movies Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek. And she has no plans on stopping the space kick anytime soon, either.

Just like Jake, Neytiri is scheduled to appear in Avatar 3, 4 and 5. You just can’t keep a Na’vi warrior down!

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Now, if you saw the first Avatar movie, you may be confused by Lang’s name as a returning feature – since Colonel Quaritch did get pierced by an arrow and was seemingly down for the count. However, it turns out that the Colonel survived the first movie in the franchise, after all.

Speaking with Empire magazine, Lang revealed that his character is “a genetically-engineered autonomous avatar” and that “He has been downloaded with the mind, the emotions, and even more interestingly, possibly the spirit of Quaritch.”

Lang is pretty familiar with playing movie villains, so it’s a welcome surprise to see him reprise his Avatar role. Previously he starred in the horror movie Don’t Breathe and the ’80s movie Manhunter. The star is also set to appear in Avtar 3, 4 and 5 – so it looks like Quaritch will continue to escape death for the time being, too.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

As we mentioned above, Jake and Neytiri have kids now, and one of their daughters is Kiri. Sigourney Weaver, who previously played Dr Grace Augustine in the first Avatar movie, is returning to the franchise as the young Na’vi child of our two protagonists.

While she may be playing an adolescent alien in the Way of Water, Weaver is an acclaimed actor who is very familiar with big franchise work. She has starred in a number of classics such as Ghostbusters, Alien, and the fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Although Kiri is a new character, we do know that she is here to stay. Weaver is down to play the alien for Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5.

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Kate Winslet is one of the new characters in Avatar 2 to join the Pandora-based franchise. In the upcoming film, Winslet plays a new Na’vi called Ronal.

Ronal is a freediver in the oceanic Metkayina clan, and according to Winslet, is a pretty small part, at least when compared to the film’s massive runtime of over three hours.

But considering how Winslet is an award-winning actor whose past credits include the likes of Titanic, and the drama movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, we know that she’ll make an impact regardless.

Ronal isn’t mentioned on IMDb as starring in any more Avatar sequels after The Way of Water, so enjoy the character while you can.

Matt Gerald as Lyle Wainfleet

That is right; another baddie is returning to the Avatar franchise! Lyle Wainfleet is a human mercenary working for the RDA and a SecOps corporal. He also is pretty much a killing machine, who would stop at nothing to fulfil his orders.

Like Quaritch, Wainfleet is a surprising addition to the Avatar 2 cast, since, in the 2009 film Avatar he was seemingly crushed by the Pandora Wildlife. Still, despite this smooshed fate, Gerald is not only signed on for Avatar 2, but is down to appear in Avatar 3, 4 and 5 as well.

When Gerald isn’t on Pandora, he is primarily taking the TV landscape by storm. He has worked on the horror series Dexter, the Marvel series Daredevil, and is set to appear in the 2023 drama series Lioness as well.

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

Giovanni Ribisi is back to reprise his role as Parker Selfridge, the greedy head executive of RDA’s mission on Pandora. And undoubtedly, the character will be back to his old mining and colonising antics that we saw in the first Avatar movie. Because let’s be honest, when it comes to RDA, peace was never an option.

Ribisi has starred in many roles over the years, such as Lost in Translation, the comedy movie Ted, and Boiler Room. He is also set to appear in Avatar 3, 4 and 5 – so get used to seeing his villainous mug on the big screen!

Jemaine Clement as Dr Ian Garvin

Dr Ian Garvin is a new character in the Avatar universe and is a marine biologist who is concerned with all things Pandora. Portrayed by Jemaine Clement – it is assumed that this new face is a pretty important one, too, since the actor is signed on to appear in Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 as well.

Fans may know Clement from his work on the hit comedy vampire movie, What We Do In The Shadows, or perhaps you recognise him as Boris, the Animal in the science fiction movie Men In Black 3. Clement is best known for his voice-over work, with animated movies such as Moana, and Super Pets under his name.

We are excited to see what he will bring to Cameron’s franchise following his upcoming debut in The Way of Water.

Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore

Edie Falco is playing the role of General Frances Ardmore in the upcoming adventure movie The Way of Water. While few details are known about this new character, fans can take note that she will be important in the franchise, since she is described as “the Commander in charge of the RDA’s interests in the Avatar Sequels.”

So hold onto your hats because it looks like we have a new person to root against in the ongoing colonisation war on Pandora.

Besides being one of the new staple characters in the Avatar movies, Falco has already made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She previously worked on one of the best TV series of all time, The Sopranos and was the leading star in the hit drama series Nurse Jackie.

Avatar 2 hits cinemas on December 16, 2022.