How long will Avatar 2 be?

Visionary director James Cameron's taking us back to Pandora in the upcoming science fiction movie The Way of the Water but how long is Avatar 2?

How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more.

Avatar is a film about respecting nature, the exploitative nature of capitalist societies, and ultimately finding your people. Audiences loved this weird alien movie, and it went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, though, Cameron’s ready to take us back to Pandora, but how long is Avatar 2?

How long is Avatar 2?

Avatar 2 will be 3 hours and 12 minutes long. That makes it a whole 31 minutes longer than the first Avatar movie.

