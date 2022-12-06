How long will Avatar 2 be?

How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more.

Avatar is a film about respecting nature, the exploitative nature of capitalist societies, and ultimately finding your people. Audiences loved this weird alien movie, and it went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, though, Cameron’s ready to take us back to Pandora, but how long is Avatar 2?

How long is Avatar 2?

Avatar 2 will be 3 hours and 12 minutes long. That makes it a whole 31 minutes longer than the first Avatar movie.

