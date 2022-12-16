What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.

As the science fiction movie goes on, one of the avatar pilots, Jake Sully, eventually falls in love with the Na’vi Neytiri and turns his back on humanity. It ends with Jake uniting the Na’vi clans and fighting off the human invasion. At the very end, Jake becomes a Na’vi permanently through the magic of Pandora, and everyone’s happy. But what happened to Jake Sully’s human body at the end of Avatar?

What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?

At the end of the first Avatar, Jake had the Omaticaya clan permanently transfer his consciousness from his human body into his Na’vi avatar. We don’t learn the exact fate of his original body in either the first film or Avatar 2, but thankfully, a comic reveals what the Omaticaya did with it.

In Avatar: The Next Shadow, we learned that following the successful transfer of Jake’s consciousness, the Na’vi gave his human body a traditional Na’vi burial. Presumably, then his body was killed in the process of transference.

