How much did Avatar 2 cost to make? James Cameron is one of the most ambitious filmmakers of all time. When he made the romance movie Titanic, he built a replica of the famous ship to film on, while his robot movie Terminator 2 pushed the boundaries of visual effects forward decades.

This ambition costs money, however, and his science fiction movie Avatar was one of the most expensive movies of all time back in 2009. Now, though, Cameron’s taking us back to Pandora in Avatar 2, and you know what that means? He’s ready to spend some money! But how much did Avatar 2 cost to make?

How much did Avatar 2 cost to make?

Avatar 2 has a reported budget of $250 million. However, there are reports that the figure has swelled to between $350 million to $400 million. When asked about it by GQ, Cameron simply responded that it was “very fucking expensive”.

It was recently claimed that Way of Water would need to hit the $2 billion mark worldwide just to break even. It may sound absurd to think Avatar 2 can achieve that figure, but you should never count Cameron out. He’s been dealing with naysayers his whole career, and let’s not forget he made two of the top three highest-grossing movies of all time, Avatar and Titanic.

If you can’t wait to head back to Pandora, check out our guide to the best alien movies. If you’re looking for something a bit more down to Earth, we have list of the best drama movies.