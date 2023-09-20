What’s Thrawn planning for a galaxy far, far away in Ahsoka?

What is Thrawn’s plan in Ahsoka? The time has finally come. After more build-up than the average professional wrestling entrance, Grand Admiral Thrawn has made his villainous arrival. We’ve been waiting for a long time to see that big, blue, bad dude in live-action, with Lars Mikkelsen once again providing that whispery malevolence.

The world of Star Wars could now be under serious threat. One of the best Star Wars villains is back on the scene and there’s no doubt that he’ll have nefarious plans in mind for the rest of the Star Wars cast. The latest Star Wars series is about to kick up a notch with the addition of Grand Admiral Thrawn, and we’re excited to see where things go next.

Of course, the best Star Wars characters throughout the history of the Star Wars movies in order come with clear motivations for the actions. With that in mind, what is Thrawn’s plan in Ahsoka? His evil antics are now unfolding as part of what’s new on Disney Plus, and here’s the plan ahead.

What is Thrawn planning in Ahsoka?

Thrawn’s plan in Ahsoka is not currently clear, but he has made some sort of deal with the Nightsisters of Dathomir that will culminate in his return to the main Star Wars galaxy.

In Ahsoka episode 6, Thrawn said his “primary objective” is to escape his exile on Peridea and return to his home galaxy. He has made a deal with the Nightsisters of Dathomir in order to achieve this and, as part of that deal, some sort of “cargo transfer” has to happen. This will take three rotations, which explains why the characters didn’t immediately hop into the Eye of Sion and hyperspace jump back into the main galaxy.

As for the actual details of Thrawn’s masterplan, we’re still mostly in the dark. It’s clear, though, that some of the news around his inevitable return has filtered out into the wider galaxy.

We saw the Shadow Council in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 talking about their plans for the ultimate Imperial scumbag to return. We know that the Ahsoka timeline runs roughly in tandem with The Mandalorian season 3, so it’s looking increasingly likely that the narratives will converge around Thrawn taking charge of this council.

We expect Thrawn’s plan to come into clearer shape in the next installment, ready to set everything up for the Ahsoka release schedule to reach the finale on October 3, 2023. Obviously, the arrival of a certain Ahsoka Tano in the mouth of a Purrgil is imminent, which could put a spanner in the works of Thrawn’s plans.

Tantalizingly, Thrawn ended the episode by asking the Nightsisters to use more of their “dark magick” against Ahsoka. He’s clearly used their help before, and we think that might have something to do with Captain Enoch and that army of Night Troopers.

If that’s not enough Ahsoka, check out our guide to the World Between Worlds and learn all about the Ahsoka cast. You can also find out why Ahsoka just proved Palpatine right and take a look at why we don’t care about Thrawn as much as Dave Filoni does.

Elsewhere, find out more about the best TV series and new movies coming to the galaxy far, far away as we look into The Mandalorian season 4 release date and all of the new Star Wars movies. Or switch franchises to the MCU and learn all about The Marvels and Deadpool 3.