Who does Mary Elizabeth Winstead play in Ahsoka? This article contains minor spoilers for the first two episodes of Ahsoka.

Star Wars is back, baby, and this time it’s centered on one of the best Star Wars characters of all time: Ahsoka Tano. She’s on the hunt for legendary Star Wars villain Grand Admiral Thrawn, and joining Rosario Dawson in the Ahsoka cast are some familiar faces from the series Rebels.

In fact, Ahsoka is basically a sequel to Rebels, and that means we have the likes of Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Chopper, and more all joining in on the fun (if you can call an inter-galactic hunt for villains fun). For more on all that, here’s what you need to know about who Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays in Ahsoka.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s character in Ahsoka explained

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as the Twi’lek rebel leader Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka. Syndulla is a main character in the Star Wars series Rebels, and now Ahsoka, as she was vital in orchestrating the early rebellion against Vader and Palpatine’s Galactic Empire.

In Ahsoka, which takes place after the Galactic Empire has been destroyed, we see that Syndulla becomes one of the top military leaders in the New Republic. In this role, she helps Ahsoka to begin her initial hunt for Thrawn after the two connected during the events of Rebels.

We’re expecting Hera, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, to continue to play a main role in Ahsoka as the adventure continues.

For more on Star Wars, check out our guide to the Ahsoka release schedule to find out when we’ll next be seeing Hera, and learn all about the Nightsisters of Dathomir and The Pathway to Peridea. You can also find out more about Baylan Skoll, or see how to watch all the Star Wars movies in order.

To keep up with new series, check out our guides to the Andor season 2 release date, and The Mandalorian season 4 release date, and see what’s going on with the new Star Wars movies, and why Rey really deserves one.