Star Wars Andor: how long was Cassian in prison?

How long was Cassian in prison for in Star Wars Andor? During the course of the latest Star Wars series, we see the titular Star Wars character spend some time in an Imperial prison known as Narkina 5, but it’s tricky to work out exactly how long we was there for.

The sci-fi series details how Cassian began to join the Rebellion and fight back against the Galactic Empire, but in Andor episode 7 Cassian is arrested by a rather familiar Star Wars droid, in a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In Andor episode 8 Cassian is then transported to Narkina 5 and spends the next three episodes of Andor in the prison. But how does that translate to actual days of hard time. We’re going to try and answer the question of how long Cassian was in prison.

How long was Cassian Andor in the Narkina 5 prison?

Honestly, we can’t know for certain how long Cassian was in the prison, but our best estimates mark it at around five weeks. Not bad, to say he was actually sentenced to serve six whole years in Narkina 5.

In episode 8, Cassian gets to know his surroundings, he gets to work on the production floor, and he meets his supervisor Kino Loy. By the end of the episode, we then get a small time jump which tells us 30 shifts have passed, which is safe to assume equates to 30 days, as we don’t think the prisoners get days off. So, by this point, we can put Cassian’s jail time at around 31 or 32 days.

Andor episode 9 sees Cassian colluding with other inmates, and we start to see that Cassian’s plan to escape the prison is gathering pace. The work on the production floor continues, but all eyes are starting to turn to freedom, especially when news spreads of what happened to the prisoners on level 2.

It’s revealed that a prisoner who left the facility four days ago, returned to a different level. Taking this into account, and the groundwork Cassian has been putting in to gather the troops, we would put his jail time by this point at around 40 days.

Everything comes together by Andor episode 10, delivering one of the best Star Wars scenes of all time in a truly incredible instalment of the TV series. The inmates await the arrival of a new prisoner to replace Ulaf, and they don’t have to wait long, with reinforcements arriving the next day. Once the guards bring the new guy in, all hell breaks loose and Cassian and Kino lead the charge to freedom and the prisoners escape Narkina 5.

We don’t quite know what happened to Kino Loy here, but we do know that Cassian and Melshi managed to swim to shore and go on the run. By the time they jump off into the sea, we estimate around 41 days have passed since Cassian entered the prison.

We could be wrong, but that's just going on what we are shown through the course of the episodes.