Star Wars Andor: Is Kino Loy a good guy?

Andy Serkis has returned to Star Wars in Andor, but it still remains to be seen where Kino Loy is a good guy or will side with the Imperial forces

Andy Serkis as Kino Loy in Star Wars Andor

Published:

Star Wars

Is Kino Loy a good guy in Star Wars Andor? To the surprise of everyone, Andy Serkis showed up in Andor episode 8. Though, he wasn’t playing some early version of Supreme Leader Snoke (we don’t think), but a brand new Star Wars character called Kino Loy.

The new planet in Andor called Narkina 5 is essentially home to a floating prison facility run by the Imperial forces, where inmates become slaves to the Empire’s manufacturing of what we suspect is a boat-load of dangerous weapons. In the Star Wars series, it’s down to supervisors like Kino Loy to keep the inmates in check, but let’s not forget he is a prisoner too.

So, is Kino Loy a good guy or will he remain loyal to the Imperial forces keeping him captive? Warning, spoilers ahead!

Is Kino Loy a good guy?

At first it seems Kino Loy doesn’t want to hear any talk of escape out of the fear it would be too dangerous and too difficult, but by the end of Andor episode 9 it’s clear that he is beginning to see eye to eye with Cassian.

While not entirely privy to Cassian’s plan to escape, Kino Loy does provide our hero with a vital bit of information at the end of the episode, telling Cassian how many guards are in each area of the facility. By the look on his face too, Kino is not in the mood to play by the rules anymore.

YouTube Thumbnail

We’ll have to see just how far Kino Loy’s disillusionment with life on Narkina 5 stretches in the next episode of the sci-fi series, but we have high hopes that he will come good. After all, he’s already played a movie villain in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, so it’s time he played a hero.

Until next week, why not take a look at our guide to Mon Mothma explained to learn more about the characters in the TV series. Or, explore the galaxy with our guide to the Andor filming locations.

Our resident Virgin River correspondent, a purveyor of dark, psychological thriller movies, and Batman-obsessed geek, Jakob's range puts Meryl Streep to shame.

