Star Wars Andor: Cassian and Melshi relationship explained

Cassian and Melshi relationship explained. While we think Andor is the best Star Wars series because of the way it cuts ties with the wider universe of Star Wars movies and TV series, there are one or two little nods to the science fiction movie franchise hidden away. The fact that Ruescott Melshi shows up in Andor episode 8 proves this.

It’s a blink and you’ll miss it reference to Rogue One, but the Star Wars character becomes a more prominent figure in Andor episode 9 as he and Cassian begin to bond in the Narkina 5 prison facility.

There’s a lot of time between the Star Wars series and the events of Rogue One though, so we thought it wise to get the Cassian and Melshi relationship explained now before things get more confusing further down the line. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Cassian and Melshi relationship explained

We already know that Melshi served as a sergeant in the Alliance to Restore the Republic Special Forces, where he fought alongside Cassian Andor, but now, thanks to the Andor series, we know how the two heroes met – on board the prison facility at Narkina 5.

In the show on the streaming service Disney Plus, within room Five-Two-D on Narkina 5, both Cassian and Melshi are assigned to the same work station, and strike up a friendship as comrades wanting to get out of their prison. While Cassian is more forthright with his desires to escape, Melshi is a more quiet, reserved inmate.

In the thriller movie Rogue One, Melshi led the operation to rescue Jyn Erso from a labour camp on the planet Wobani. It is this mission which would eventually lead to Jyn and Cassian stealing the plans to the Death Star and lighting the spark for the Rebellion to take down the Empire.

We suspect the friendship between Cassian and Melshi will develop substantially in the next episode of Andor, so watch this space. In the meantime, check out our guide to Mon Mothma explained. Or, learn more about the Jedi.