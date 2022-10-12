How many Andor episodes will there be? Andor is the latest Star Wars series, and it’s bowled audiences over with its confidence, and its change of pace from typical expectations of the science fiction movie franchise.

The sci-fi series follows Cassian Andor, before the events of Rogue One, as he first becomes involved with the Rebellion against the Empire. He’s flanked by a huge cast of supporting characters, So far, audiences have watched the character escape Imperial clutches, and pull off a huge heist on the Imperial base of Aldhani.

The TV series has been praised for its visuals and commitment to on-location shooting, its score, its performances, and it exploration of more complex themes and storylines. This has left audiences both desperate for more, and wanting to the series to never end. So, how long have we got left of the series, and how many Andor episodes will there be?

How many Andor episodes will there be?

Andor is set to run for 12 episodes. This is more than previous live-action Star Wars series, which is good luck for fans. The 12 episode run means that, now that we’ve had the Andor episode 6, the series is at the halfway mark. So far, the series has been broken up into small, three episode arcs. This could continue as the series progresses up until its final episode, which airs on November 23, 2022.

That won’t be the last we see of our roguish anti-hero, though. Andor season 2 will begin filming in late 2022, continuing into the summer of 2023. So, we can expect Andor season 2 to drop in later 2024.

For more science fiction fun, check out our guide to the Star Wars movies ranked.