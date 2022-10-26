Star Wars Andor: Why was Cassian arrested?

Why was Cassian arrested in Star Wars Andor? The Star Wars series is heading into the final stages of its first season, and in Andor episode 7 we saw our hero arrested on the planet Niamos. But what exactly did he do wrong?

The Star Wars character Cassian Andor has certainly had his fair share of brushes with the law, but he’s always managed to find a way out of trouble, until now. As we reach Andor episode 8, we see Cassian sent to a prison facility, and the sci-fi series has taken a pretty bleak turn.

We’re sure Cassian is questioning all his life choices now, and you may be wondering why Cassian was arrested in the first place? Well, we’ve got the answers for you here. Beware, spoilers ahead.

Why was Cassian arrested?

Cassian Andor was essentially the victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He also fell foul of the fact that the Empire is tightening its grip on all corners of the galaxy and imprisoning anyone it can to add to its army of slave workers.

While strolling along the beach front on the planet Niamos, Cassian got stuck in the middle of a chase between some Shore Troopers and some criminals, and was mistakenly associated with the offenders. While Cassian may have committed his fair share of crimes through the course of the TV series, he was actually innocent in this instance.

Unfortunately, the Shore Troopers took one look at Cassian and just assumed he looked dodgy too, so they arrested him and got him sent to the Narkina 5 prison facility for six years. Fate works in mysterious ways, doesn’t it?

If you’re enjoying the show, why not check out our guide to the planets Andor is set on, or the Andor filming locations.