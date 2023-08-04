Ahsoka was inspired by the best fantasy movie ever made

Back in 2008, we might never have guessed the sheer number of Star Wars spin-offs we were due to get. In fact, we had no idea that the entire Star Wars franchise was about to come back in the most grandiose of ways, continuing the powerful legacy that had already been set by one of the best science fiction movies of all time.

Following the new Star Wars movies that revitalized the whole affair, we were also witness to a slew of Star Wars series. Each one seemed to pick a different Star Wars character and develop their history. The latest in this trend is Ahsoka.

2008 was the year Ahsoka was first brought to life in the animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Now, fifteen years later, the former Jedi Padawan will be starring in her own Disney Plus show. Undoubtedly, the thriller series will include inspiration from old Star Wars lore, but we weren’t expecting one of the best fantasy movies ever made to be involved.

Ahsoka was a main character in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. The series actually ended on a shot of Ahsoka dressed in white, having returned to the physical world after travelling through the World Between Worlds, a Force dimension. (You can watch this scene in the below video.)

Since the Ahsoka live-action series takes place after Rebels, it makes sense that this moment in the animated series would have a major impact on developing the character.

It turns out, this also has a connection to one of the best Lord of the Rings characters, Gandalf, as explained by Rosario Dawson, who is set to star as Ahsoka when the Ahsoka release date drops.

“In the animation, you saw her go to the white, but what I loved is the idea that there was even another level to her,” Dawson said [via Entertainment Weekly]. “Dave [Filoni] and I talked a lot about Gandalf the Gray and Gandalf the White — talking about that transition and how she’s someone very capable and excellent and looked up to as a leader, but she still has levels of development to go.”

If you need reminding, Gandalf is known as Gandalf the Gray because he disguises himself in ashen clothing in order to hide his true power as one of the Maiar. When he perishes in the battle with the Balrog, he was resurrected and returned as Gandalf the White. Literally — he ditches his old clothes and returns in bright white garb.

The transformation is just as symbolic as it is physical, since it represents a shift in power. Since the new Ahsoka series takes place after Ahsoka is no longer a Padawan, and has battled against the most fearsome of Sith, it’s fitting that they discussed of one of the greatest mystical transformations in fantasy to help convey her journey.

