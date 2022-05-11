The Fast and the Furious cast – where are they now?

Where is the Fast and the Furious cast now? Released as the new millennium was in full swing all the way back in 2001 (feel old yet?), the first film in the now ten chapters long (and counting) action movie franchise was a huge success, grossing $207million worldwide against its modest $38 million budget, and was the 12th highest domestic grosser of the year.

Directed by Rob Cohen (xXx and The Skulls), the first film in the series about street racers who save the world is many people’s favourite. Why? Well, it was a simpler time when the plot revolved around stealing DVD players, and we got the beginning of the long friendship between our favourite Fast and Furious characters Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker).

Way back when, Brian started as an undercover LAPD officer charged with infiltrating a group of car highjackers, reportedly led by Toretto, and bringing them to justice. However, his feelings for both Dom and his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) complicate things, and rather than arresting him; Brian sees a different future for his new family. But where are The Fast and The Furious cast now?

Who’s in The Fast and The Furious cast?

Previously, Diesel had famously appeared in Pitch Black, Boiler Room, Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan, and lent his voice to The Iron Giant before Fast changed his career almost overnight. Now a big star and producer in Hollywood circles, Diesel has nurtured the series through the two decades it has so far spanned and reaped the benefits of its huge success.

Indeed, he also started the xXx franchise back in 2002 and returned as Riddick in 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick and 2013’s Riddick, with a fourth film on the horizon. Most recently, he has been knee-deep in the MCU madness as the voice of Groot in six films, with Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 due within the next year, as well as his secretive role in James Cameron’s Avatar 2 this Christmas. Finally.

Paul Walker – Brian O’Connor

We all miss Paul Walker, the series isn’t quite the same without him but his legacy certainly remains, not just on the series but on cinema as a whole. Before his turn in the first film as Brian O’Connor, the LAPD officer infiltrating Dom’s crew, he had already had an impressive career.

Walker had appeared in The Skulls, She’s All That, Varsity Blues, and Pleasantville before star turns in Richard Donner’s Timeline, Into The Blue opposite Jessica Alba, Clint Eastwood’s Flags of our Fathers, and Disney family favourite Eight Below. He passed away on November 30, 2013, and has been sorely missed ever since.

Michelle Rodriguez – Letty Ortiz

Poor Letty, she has been through the mire through the series: lied to, chased, shot at, and she got amnesia. A normal week’s work in this series, then. After her fantastic debut in 2000’s Girlfight, Rodriguez has appeared in such films as Avatar, Alita: Battle Angel, Resident Evil, The Assignment, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Widows, and Machete.

We’ll soon see her in the new big-screen adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, opposite Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page, due for release in 2023.

Jordana Brewster – Mia Toretto

Like Rodriguez, Brewster is the other longest-serving member of the cast, having returned to the franchise with 2009’s Fast and Furious and featuring in all the films since, including the upcoming final two-parter.

Brewster along with Walker helped formed the other big love story at its heart. After her debut in 1998’s The Faculty, she went on to star in Annapolis, Home Sweet Hell, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning as well as on TV in American Crime Story, Dallas and, most recently, all three seasons of Lethal Weapon alongside Damon Wayans and Chace Crawford.

Rick Yune – Johnny Tran

As Johnny Tran, a Vietnamese gang leader, Yune was the first big rival for Dom to have to overcome before the plethora of others would land on his doorstep over the next two decades.

Having made his big breakthrough in 1999 with his performance in Snow Falling on Cedars, opposite Ethan Hawke and James Cromwell, Yune starred in Olympus Has Fallen, Ninja Assassin, and The Man With The Iron Fists,

He is perhaps best known, though, for starring in Die Another Day, Pierce Brosnan’s final appearance as James Bond – and Prison Break. Most recently, Yune was seen in Alita: Battle Angel and Jiu-Jitsu with Nicolas Cage.

Matt Schulze – Vince

Schulze played Vince in the first film and he, too, was a childhood friend of Dom’s that “rode together” and formed part of his crew, as well as being in love with Mia. Before getting fast and furious at various stages in the series, Schulze was part of the original Blade series.

He first appeared as Crease – a member of the Turnbloods – in Stephen Norrington’s 1998 original. Then, Guillermo del Toro brought his back to his 2002 sequel as Chupa, part of the Bloodpack, the elite team of hunters hoping to bring Blade (Wesley Snipes) to his knees, and most recently featured alongside Johnny Knoxville in the 1998 action-comedy Action Point.

Ted Levine – Sergeant Tanner

The legendary actor of stage and screen, Ted Levine, was the ‘old head’ in the first instalment of the franchise as Sergeant Tanner, the LAPD officer who is placed in charge of the undercover operation to which Brian is assigned, namely infiltrating Dominic’s gang, as well as forking out $80,000 for Brian’s car so he can “blend in”.

He’s probably best known, however, for his mesmerising turn as Jame ‘Buffalo Bill’ Gumb in 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs alongside Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, with one scene in particular simply unforgettable. Also appearing in Ali, Wild Wild West, Shutter Island, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, he most recently featured in the series Big Sky, currently streaming on Disney Plus.

Johnny Strong – Leon

Another member of Dom’s original crew, Johnny Strong is known more as a stuntman and musician, with nine albums to his name thus far. He started studying and learning martial arts at the tender age of seven and quickly learned kickboxing, boxing, and jiu-jitsu as well.

In the same year, Strong featured in Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down opposite Josh Hartnett and Ewan McGregor, before starring and composing the music for Sinners and Saints, Daylight’s End, and Invincible.