Will there be a Fast and Furious 11? The return of Vin Diesel’s high-octane “family” and their many noisy muscle cars is a cause for celebration, with another slice of multiplex spectacle very much on the menu.

Certainly, if the Fast X first reviews are to be believed, there’s plenty of cinematic joy coming when the Fast and Furious 10 release date arrives later this week. The new movie looks set to bring the best Fast and Furious characters together again, as well as giving us one of the best movie villains of the year in Jason Momoa’s new baddie.

But will there be a Fast and Furious 11 to keep the franchise going? It often feels like the Fast and Furious franchise could go on forever, so let’s answer that question and take a look at whether there will be any more Fast and Furious movies.

Will there be a Fast and Furious 11?

We know that Fast and Furious 11 is definitely happening, and Vin Diesel has said we can expect to see it in 2025.

After the release of Fast and Furious 9 back in 2021, Diesel said that the franchise would come to an end after two more movies – of which this week’s Fast X is the first. That means we still have another movie to go.

On promotional duties for the new movie, Diesel said the Fast and Furious finale is now a trilogy. So mark your diaries down for a Fast and Furious 12 as well.

As for when we’ll get to see Fast and Furious 11, Diesel originally suggested that the now-standard gap of two years between movies in the franchise is likely to continue. At CinemaCon 2023, Diesel revealed that Fast and Furious 11 is set for 2025.

However, we learned this week that Fast and Furious 11 could be delayed due to the impact of the 2023 Writers Strike. So don’t get too excited just yet, because we could be in for a slightly longer wait than expected.

