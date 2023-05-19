Who dies in Fast and Furious 10? We’re rapidly nearing the end of the road for Dom Toretto and his family, with just two movies to go before the Fast and Furious franchise comes to an end.

With the end in sight for Fast and Furious, the new movie certainly raises the stakes. Even the best Fast and Furious characters are anything but safe now, with far fewer sequels on the horizon than before. There’s every chance that the Fast and Furious cast could be slimmed down as we near the final curtain for the Fast and Furious movies.

So let’s take a look at everyone who dies in Fast and Furious 10 to see how one of the best movies in the franchise – as we explained in our Fast X review – deals with its enormous ensemble cast. It’s one of the best action movies of 2023 so far, but what’s the body count and who doesn’t survive the latest Fast bad guy, played by Jason Momoa?

Everyone who dies in Fast and Furious 10 list:

Jakob Toretto

Diogo

Lots of goons and mercenaries

Jakob Toretto

Jakob Toretto (John Cena) was the main villain of Fast and Furious 9, but the former wrestler turned face at the end of the movie after he was double-crossed by the slimy rich man bankrolling his crusade against Dom. He’s not a fully-fledged member of the team this time around but is tasked with protecting Dom’s son Brian from Reyes.

When Reyes finally catches up with them and gets hold of Brian, Dom and Jakob team up in a chase sequence to retrieve the little lad. During the chase, Jakob gets a problem with his fuel line, and his car starts to fall apart. Sensing that he has to create a chance for Dom, he swerves his vehicle into the crowd of Reyes’ mercenaries, killing many of them – and presumably himself – in a fiery explosion.

Of course, this is a Fast and Furious movie, and nobody ever seems to stay dead. But, as far as we know, it’s curtains for the younger brother of the Toretto clan.

Diogo

Diogo is an old buddy of Dom Toretto, who we saw back in Fast Five. In the new movie, he shows up in Rio de Janeiro when Dom arrives at a street racing meet. He sides with Dom when Dante arrives and takes part in a four-way race with Dom, Dante, and the mysterious Isabel (Daniela Melchior).

Unfortunately, the race is anything but a fair fight, as Dante has put explosive devices under Isabel and Diogo’s cars in an attempt to force Dom to choose somebody to save. When Dom tries to protect Isabel, Dante detonates the bomb under Diogo’s car.

Lots of goons and mercenaries

It’s not uncommon for the best movie villains to come bearing an army, but Dante takes this to a whole new level. He uses money stolen from the family to buy up an enormous army of mercenaries and awful people from all over the world in order to direct them to destroy Dom’s life.

Naturally, most of these disposable goons are not long for this world and meet their maker via gunshots, falls, and explosions. So many explosions.

That’s it for everyone who dies in Fast and Furious 10, but we’ve got plenty more in the new movie. To find out how to watch Fast X, as well as how Tommy Lee Jones in Fast and Furious would have changed cinema.

We’ve also got you covered on the best new movies to get excited about, including the Indiana Jones 5 release date and the Mission Impossible 7 release date.