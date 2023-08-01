Game of Thrones cast – where are they now?

Where is the Game of Thrones cast now? For eight long years, HBO’s Game of Thrones was the biggest TV series around, with legions of fans desperate to know which of the greedy lords and ladies of Westeros would get their sweaty mitts on the Iron Throne

Even now, Game of Thrones is widely recognized as one of the best fantasy series ever made and potentially one of the best TV series ever as well (Yes, we know you didn’t like the ending; we’ve read your tweets). Still, it’s been a couple of years now since the Thrones cast rode off into the sunset, so we thought it’d be fun to take a look at what some of the major players — from Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen — have been up to since leaving the show. Here’s where the Game of Thrones cast is now.

Major characters in the Game of Thrones cast

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Tyrion Lannister does two things. He drinks, and he knows things, but

he’s also the most likable of the Lannister brood (Editor: Which is hardly something to be proud of). Initially presented as someone desperate to prove himself to his haughty family (and the kingdom at large), over time, Tyrion realizes the bigoted society of Westeros will never respect a dwarf, and he throws his lot in with Daenerys in the hopes of breaking the wheel. It doesn’t go well.

Peter Dinklage played Tyrion across eight seasons of Game of Thrones (and won four Emmys doing so), and the role propelled him to international stardom. His breakout role was in the 2000 movie The Station Agent, but you’ll also have seen him in the Christmas classic Elf, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. You can see him next in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Originally introduced as the bastard son of Ned Stark, Jon Snow takes the Black and joins the Night’s Watch to protect the realm from grumpkins and snarks (Or at least that’s what Tyrion says), but his time at The Wall shapes him into a brave warrior and leader. Eventually, it’s revealed that he’s not a bastard but the true heir to the Iron Throne, a fact that drives his aunt (and lover) Daenerys insane.

Jon was Harington’s first major role, but since playing the young bastard, he’s gone on to appear in TV series like Gunpowder for the BBC and feature films like Pompei and Spooks the Greater Good. You’ll probably know him best from the Marvel movie Eternals where he played Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight.

You can see Harington next in the thriller Blood for Dust, and he’s reportedly working on a Jon Snow spin-off called ‘Snow’. We asked an AI to write Snow, and it went badly.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

The Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons, Daenerys started off as a scared little waif, but she became a revolutionary leader and eventually a tyrannical warrior queen. It’s quite the transformation, we know, but when you look back at the Targaryen Family Tree, it’s pretty obvious her fall to madness was unfortunately inevitable.

Emilia Clarke brought Daenerys to life. Like so many British stars, she got her start on a soap, specifically the BBC show Doctors, before landing her role on Thrones. Since then, she’s played Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys, and appeared in films like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Last Christmas. She last starred in the frankly awful Marvel series Secret Invasion where she played the Super-Skrull, G’iah.

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

The youngest Stark daughter, Arya, wasn’t interested in becoming the lady to some stuffy lord. Instead, she took after her boisterous aunt Lyanna and was more interested in learning to fight than in learning how to sew. Unfortunately, she got her wish. After the death of her father, Ned, Arya spends years training to become a deadly shape-shifting assassin, eventually taking revenge on those who betrayed her family.

Like a lot of the younger cast, Thrones was Maisie Williams’ first role, but since appearing on the show, she’s enjoyed great success. She starred in her first feature film, The Falling, in 2014 and had a recurring guest role on the sci-fi series Doctor Who. Since Thrones wrapped, she’s appeared in the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants and the TV series Two Weeks to Live. You can see her next in The New Look.

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Cersei Lannister, the golden queen, might be the most vicious character in Game of Thrones — and trust me, that’s saying something. Her crimes include regicide, regular old murder, incest, and looking incredibly smug while sipping on a goblet of Dornish red. Still, as easy as it was to loathe Cersei, she was one of the show’s best characters; there’s just something fun about a character who’s so hateable.

Lena Headey, a veteran of the small and silver screen, played the Lannister queen. Headey made her breakthrough in the drama series The Clothes in the Wardrobe but has gone on to star in films like 300, The Remains of the Day, and Fighting With My Family. Notably, she also played Sarah Connor (It must be a thing all Westerosi queens do) in The Sarah Connor Chronicles. You’ll see her next in the horror movie Svalta alongside Nick Frost.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

The other half of the Lannister twins, what Jaime lacks in brains, he makes up for in good looks and natural skill with a blade. When he loses his hand in the second season, though, Jaime’s forced on a journey of self-discovery that culminates in him realizing the Lannisters might have been the baddies all along.

A graduate of the Danish National School of Performing Arts, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau made his debut in the Danish film Nightwatch before eventually making his way to the States, where he starred in films like Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, and Enigma before eventually landing his role in Thrones.

You’ll have last seen Coster-Waldau in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in The Flash, and he’s set to appear in the new Nick Cassavetes film God Is a Bullet alongside Jamie Foxx later in 2023.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

The eldest daughter of Ned and Catelyn has the roughest treatment of any of the Stark children. She’s basically trapped in King’s Landing as a hostage for most of the series, and when Littlefinger helps her escape, she ends up in an even worse situation when she’s married off to the dread bastard Ramsay Bolton. Still, she gets her revenge and finishes the series as Queen of the North

Sophie Turner got her start on Thrones like her on-screen sister Williams, but she’s worked solidly since then. In 2013 she appeared in the psychological thriller Another Me, and she played the powerful Psychic Jean Grey in two X-Men movies (It must be a Stark thing). You can see Turner next in the drama series Joan.

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

One of the most accomplished warriors in the Seven Kingdoms, Brienne of Tarth should be a hero, but because of her gender, she’s ostracized and demeaned. Still, over the course of the series, she manages to overcome her insecurities and finds purpose in defending those who can’t defend themselves. Basically, Brienne is the perfect knight and potentially the most honorable character.

An accomplished actor before Thrones even began, Christie got her start on the stage working alongside Tom Hiddleston and laying Lucifer Marlowe’s Doctor Faustus. Her on-screen break came in 2007 when she appeared in the short film The Time Surgeon, and she had a small role in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Since Thrones, Christie’s worked in both film and TV, starring in the likes of Star Wars, Hunger Games, The Sandman, and Wednesday. You can see her next in Severance season 2.

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Bran Stark starts Game of Thrones being “broken,” but he ends the show as both king and green seer, making him the most powerful man to ever live in Westeros. OK, not everyone liked Bran winning the throne in the end, but, hey, it was better than any of the Greyjoys getting their sea-salt-encrusted fingers on it.

Thrones was Isaac Hempstead Wright’s big break, but he’s also appeared in the horror film The Awakening and lent his voice to eggs in the excellent animated movie The Boxtrolls.

Vladimir Furdik as The Night King

For the longest time, The Night King was the biggest threat to the Seven Kingdoms, and while his eventual defeat may have been contentious, we loved the build-up so much, in particular his terrifying appearance at Hardholme.

The Night King was actually played by two actors. Richard Brake played him in seasons 4 and 5, but Vladimir Furdik took over in the later seasons, so we’re giving him the credit here. Furdik is a stuntman by trade, and he’s appeared in basically everything you’ve ever watched, from The Witcher to The Chronicles of Narnia.

The full Game of Thrones cast

Of course, these are just some of the stars who graced Westeros. Plenty of other actors slipped into some boiled leather and helped breathe life into the Seven Kingdoms. Below you’ll find lists of all the major Game of Thrones cast members across every season of the show. Be warned, though; we’ve not included everyone because we’d be here until the end of time if we did that.

Game of Thrones season 1 cast

Mark Addy as Robert Baratheon

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark

Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Richard Madden as Robb Stark

Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo

Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane

Joseph Mawle as Benjen Stark

Ian McElhinney as Barristan Selmy

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Harry Lloyd as Viserys Targaryen

Kristian Nairn as Hodor

Esmé Bianco as Ros

Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister

Sean Bean as Eddard “Ned” Stark

David Bradley as Walder Frey

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Peter Vaughan as Maester Aemon

Game of Thrones season 2 cast

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

James Cosmo as Jeor Mormont

Joe Dempsie as Gendry

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell

Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Dominic Carter as Janos Slynt

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Conleth Hill as Varys

Sibel Kekilli as Shae

Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane

Richard Madden as Robb Stark

Patrick Malahide as Balon Greyjoy

Julian Glover as Grand Maester Pycelle

Ralph Ineson as Dagmer Cleftjaw

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy

Game of Thrones season 3 cast

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell

Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Conleth Hill as Varys

Sibel Kekilli as Shae

Rose Leslie as Ygritte

Richard Madden as Robb Stark

Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Oona Chaplin as Talisa Stark

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

James Cosmo as Jeor Mormont

Joe Dempsie as Gendry

Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister

Game of Thrones season 4 cast

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy/”Reek”

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell

Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Sibel Kekilli as Shae

Rose Leslie as Ygritte

Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane

Hannah Murray as Gilly

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Snow / Ramsay Bolton

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Game of Thrones season 5 cast

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy /Reek

Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Hannah Murray as Gilly

Conleth Hill as Varys

Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell

Michael McElhatton as Roose Bolton

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Tom Wlaschiha as Jaqen H’ghar

Game of Thrones season 6 cast

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Conleth Hill as Varys

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Kae Alexander as Leaf

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed

Michael McElhatton as Roose Bolton

Joseph Mawle as Benjen Stark

Kristian Nairn as Hodor

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell

Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton

Tom Wlaschiha as Jaqen H’ghar

Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Hannah Murray as Gilly

Vladimir “Furdo” Furdik as the Night King

Max von Sydow as the Three-eyed Raven

Game of Thrones season 7 cast

Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

David Bradley as Walder Frey

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Joe Dempsie as Gendry

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell

Hannah Murray as Gilly

Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane

Conleth Hill as Varys

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Game of Thrones season 8 cast

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont

Richard Rycroft as Maester Wolkan

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Staz Nair as Qhono

Vladimir Furdik as the Night King

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne

Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Rupert Vansittart as Yohn Royce

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion

Tobias Menzies as Edmure Tully

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Ben Crompton as Eddison Tollett

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

Hannah Murray as Gilly

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Harry Grasby as Ned Umber

Conleth Hill as Varys

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Anton Lesser as Qyburn

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

