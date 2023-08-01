Game of Thrones cast – where are they now?

Where is the Game of Thrones cast now? For eight long years, HBO’s Game of Thrones was the biggest TV series around, with legions of fans desperate to know which of the greedy lords and ladies of Westeros would get their sweaty mitts on the Iron Throne
Even now, Game of Thrones is widely recognized as one of the best fantasy series ever made and potentially one of the best TV series ever as well (Yes, we know you didn’t like the ending; we’ve read your tweets). Still, it’s been a couple of years now since the Thrones cast rode off into the sunset, so we thought it’d be fun to take a look at what some of the major players — from Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen — have been up to since leaving the show. Here’s where the Game of Thrones cast is now.
Major characters in the Game of Thrones cast
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
Tyrion Lannister does two things. He drinks, and he knows things, but
he’s also the most likable of the Lannister brood (Editor: Which is hardly something to be proud of). Initially presented as someone desperate to prove himself to his haughty family (and the kingdom at large), over time, Tyrion realizes the bigoted society of Westeros will never respect a dwarf, and he throws his lot in with Daenerys in the hopes of breaking the wheel. It doesn’t go well.
Peter Dinklage played Tyrion across eight seasons of Game of Thrones (and won four Emmys doing so), and the role propelled him to international stardom. His breakout role was in the 2000 movie The Station Agent, but you’ll also have seen him in the Christmas classic Elf, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. You can see him next in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
Kit Harington as Jon Snow
Originally introduced as the bastard son of Ned Stark, Jon Snow takes the Black and joins the Night’s Watch to protect the realm from grumpkins and snarks (Or at least that’s what Tyrion says), but his time at The Wall shapes him into a brave warrior and leader. Eventually, it’s revealed that he’s not a bastard but the true heir to the Iron Throne, a fact that drives his aunt (and lover) Daenerys insane.
Jon was Harington’s first major role, but since playing the young bastard, he’s gone on to appear in TV series like Gunpowder for the BBC and feature films like Pompei and Spooks the Greater Good. You’ll probably know him best from the Marvel movie Eternals where he played Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight.
You can see Harington next in the thriller Blood for Dust, and he’s reportedly working on a Jon Snow spin-off called ‘Snow’. We asked an AI to write Snow, and it went badly.
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
The Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons, Daenerys started off as a scared little waif, but she became a revolutionary leader and eventually a tyrannical warrior queen. It’s quite the transformation, we know, but when you look back at the Targaryen Family Tree, it’s pretty obvious her fall to madness was unfortunately inevitable.
Emilia Clarke brought Daenerys to life. Like so many British stars, she got her start on a soap, specifically the BBC show Doctors, before landing her role on Thrones. Since then, she’s played Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys, and appeared in films like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Last Christmas. She last starred in the frankly awful Marvel series Secret Invasion where she played the Super-Skrull, G’iah.
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
The youngest Stark daughter, Arya, wasn’t interested in becoming the lady to some stuffy lord. Instead, she took after her boisterous aunt Lyanna and was more interested in learning to fight than in learning how to sew. Unfortunately, she got her wish. After the death of her father, Ned, Arya spends years training to become a deadly shape-shifting assassin, eventually taking revenge on those who betrayed her family.
Like a lot of the younger cast, Thrones was Maisie Williams’ first role, but since appearing on the show, she’s enjoyed great success. She starred in her first feature film, The Falling, in 2014 and had a recurring guest role on the sci-fi series Doctor Who. Since Thrones wrapped, she’s appeared in the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants and the TV series Two Weeks to Live. You can see her next in The New Look.
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
Cersei Lannister, the golden queen, might be the most vicious character in Game of Thrones — and trust me, that’s saying something. Her crimes include regicide, regular old murder, incest, and looking incredibly smug while sipping on a goblet of Dornish red. Still, as easy as it was to loathe Cersei, she was one of the show’s best characters; there’s just something fun about a character who’s so hateable.
Lena Headey, a veteran of the small and silver screen, played the Lannister queen. Headey made her breakthrough in the drama series The Clothes in the Wardrobe but has gone on to star in films like 300, The Remains of the Day, and Fighting With My Family. Notably, she also played Sarah Connor (It must be a thing all Westerosi queens do) in The Sarah Connor Chronicles. You’ll see her next in the horror movie Svalta alongside Nick Frost.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
The other half of the Lannister twins, what Jaime lacks in brains, he makes up for in good looks and natural skill with a blade. When he loses his hand in the second season, though, Jaime’s forced on a journey of self-discovery that culminates in him realizing the Lannisters might have been the baddies all along.
A graduate of the Danish National School of Performing Arts, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau made his debut in the Danish film Nightwatch before eventually making his way to the States, where he starred in films like Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, and Enigma before eventually landing his role in Thrones.
You’ll have last seen Coster-Waldau in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in The Flash, and he’s set to appear in the new Nick Cassavetes film God Is a Bullet alongside Jamie Foxx later in 2023.
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
The eldest daughter of Ned and Catelyn has the roughest treatment of any of the Stark children. She’s basically trapped in King’s Landing as a hostage for most of the series, and when Littlefinger helps her escape, she ends up in an even worse situation when she’s married off to the dread bastard Ramsay Bolton. Still, she gets her revenge and finishes the series as Queen of the North
Sophie Turner got her start on Thrones like her on-screen sister Williams, but she’s worked solidly since then. In 2013 she appeared in the psychological thriller Another Me, and she played the powerful Psychic Jean Grey in two X-Men movies (It must be a Stark thing). You can see Turner next in the drama series Joan.
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
One of the most accomplished warriors in the Seven Kingdoms, Brienne of Tarth should be a hero, but because of her gender, she’s ostracized and demeaned. Still, over the course of the series, she manages to overcome her insecurities and finds purpose in defending those who can’t defend themselves. Basically, Brienne is the perfect knight and potentially the most honorable character.
An accomplished actor before Thrones even began, Christie got her start on the stage working alongside Tom Hiddleston and laying Lucifer Marlowe’s Doctor Faustus. Her on-screen break came in 2007 when she appeared in the short film The Time Surgeon, and she had a small role in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Since Thrones, Christie’s worked in both film and TV, starring in the likes of Star Wars, Hunger Games, The Sandman, and Wednesday. You can see her next in Severance season 2.
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
Bran Stark starts Game of Thrones being “broken,” but he ends the show as both king and green seer, making him the most powerful man to ever live in Westeros. OK, not everyone liked Bran winning the throne in the end, but, hey, it was better than any of the Greyjoys getting their sea-salt-encrusted fingers on it.
Thrones was Isaac Hempstead Wright’s big break, but he’s also appeared in the horror film The Awakening and lent his voice to eggs in the excellent animated movie The Boxtrolls.
Vladimir Furdik as The Night King
For the longest time, The Night King was the biggest threat to the Seven Kingdoms, and while his eventual defeat may have been contentious, we loved the build-up so much, in particular his terrifying appearance at Hardholme.
The Night King was actually played by two actors. Richard Brake played him in seasons 4 and 5, but Vladimir Furdik took over in the later seasons, so we’re giving him the credit here. Furdik is a stuntman by trade, and he’s appeared in basically everything you’ve ever watched, from The Witcher to The Chronicles of Narnia.
The full Game of Thrones cast
Of course, these are just some of the stars who graced Westeros. Plenty of other actors slipped into some boiled leather and helped breathe life into the Seven Kingdoms. Below you’ll find lists of all the major Game of Thrones cast members across every season of the show. Be warned, though; we’ve not included everyone because we’d be here until the end of time if we did that.
Game of Thrones season 1 cast
- Mark Addy as Robert Baratheon
- Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy
- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
- Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
- Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark
- Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon
- Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
- Kit Harington as Jon Snow
- Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
- Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
- Richard Madden as Robb Stark
- Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo
- Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane
- Joseph Mawle as Benjen Stark
- Ian McElhinney as Barristan Selmy
- Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
- Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish
- Harry Lloyd as Viserys Targaryen
- Kristian Nairn as Hodor
- Esmé Bianco as Ros
- Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister
- Sean Bean as Eddard “Ned” Stark
- David Bradley as Walder Frey
- Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
- Peter Vaughan as Maester Aemon
Game of Thrones season 2 cast
- Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy
- John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
- Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
- James Cosmo as Jeor Mormont
- Joe Dempsie as Gendry
- Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
- Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell
- Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon
- Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
- Carice van Houten as Melisandre
- Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark
- Jerome Flynn as Bronn
- Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish
- Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon
- Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
- Kit Harington as Jon Snow
- Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
- Dominic Carter as Janos Slynt
- Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
- Conleth Hill as Varys
- Sibel Kekilli as Shae
- Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane
- Richard Madden as Robb Stark
- Patrick Malahide as Balon Greyjoy
- Julian Glover as Grand Maester Pycelle
- Ralph Ineson as Dagmer Cleftjaw
- Jerome Flynn as Bronn
- Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
- Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane
- Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
- Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy
Game of Thrones season 3 cast
- Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy
- John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
- Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
- Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
- Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell
- Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon
- Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
- Carice van Houten as Melisandre
- Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark
- Jerome Flynn as Bronn
- Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish
- Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon
- Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
- Kit Harington as Jon Snow
- Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
- Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
- Conleth Hill as Varys
- Sibel Kekilli as Shae
- Rose Leslie as Ygritte
- Richard Madden as Robb Stark
- Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane
- Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
- Oona Chaplin as Talisa Stark
- Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
- James Cosmo as Jeor Mormont
- Joe Dempsie as Gendry
- Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister
Game of Thrones season 4 cast
- Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy/”Reek”
- John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
- Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
- Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
- Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell
- Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister
- Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
- Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon
- Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell
- Jerome Flynn as Bronn
- Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon
- Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish
- Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane
- Sibel Kekilli as Shae
- Rose Leslie as Ygritte
- Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane
- Hannah Murray as Gilly
- Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
- Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
- Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
- Kit Harington as Jon Snow
- Carice van Houten as Melisandre
- Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
- Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Snow / Ramsay Bolton
- Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell
- Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
Game of Thrones season 5 cast
- Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy /Reek
- Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
- Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
- Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
- Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell
- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
- Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei
- Jerome Flynn as Bronn
- Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish
- Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
- Kit Harington as Jon Snow
- Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane
- Carice van Houten as Melisandre
- Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis
- Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
- Hannah Murray as Gilly
- Conleth Hill as Varys
- Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister
- Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
- Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis
- Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton
- Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell
- Michael McElhatton as Roose Bolton
- Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
- Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand
- John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
- Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
- Tom Wlaschiha as Jaqen H’ghar
Game of Thrones season 6 cast
- Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
- Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
- Kit Harington as Jon Snow
- Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
- Carice van Houten as Melisandre
- Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell
- Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei
- Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
- Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
- Conleth Hill as Varys
- Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy
- Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
- Kae Alexander as Leaf
- John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
- Jerome Flynn as Bronn
- Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish
- Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane
- Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis
- Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
- Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed
- Michael McElhatton as Roose Bolton
- Joseph Mawle as Benjen Stark
- Kristian Nairn as Hodor
- Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell
- Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton
- Tom Wlaschiha as Jaqen H’ghar
- Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon
- Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
- Hannah Murray as Gilly
- Vladimir “Furdo” Furdik as the Night King
- Max von Sydow as the Three-eyed Raven
Game of Thrones season 7 cast
- Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
- Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
- Kit Harington as Jon Snow
- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
- Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
- Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy
- Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
- John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
- Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand
- Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
- Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
- David Bradley as Walder Frey
- Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish
- Carice van Houten as Melisandre
- Jerome Flynn as Bronn
- Joe Dempsie as Gendry
- Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell
- Hannah Murray as Gilly
- Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane
- Conleth Hill as Varys
- Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm
- Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
- Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei
- Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
- Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
Game of Thrones season 8 cast
- Jerome Flynn as Bronn
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
- Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont
- Richard Rycroft as Maester Wolkan
- Kit Harington as Jon Snow
- Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy
- Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy
- Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
- Staz Nair as Qhono
- Vladimir Furdik as the Night King
- Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
- Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy
- Carice van Houten as Melisandre
- Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane
- Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
- Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne
- Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland
- Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
- Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
- Rupert Vansittart as Yohn Royce
- John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
- Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion
- Tobias Menzies as Edmure Tully
- Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei
- Ben Crompton as Eddison Tollett
- Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm
- Hannah Murray as Gilly
- Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
- Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland
- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
- Harry Grasby as Ned Umber
- Conleth Hill as Varys
- Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
- Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane
- Anton Lesser as Qyburn
- Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
If you’re looking to sharpen your mind on the history and future of the Seven Kingdoms, then you’re in the right place. We’ve more Game of Thrones content than The Citadel itself, including a guide to the House of the Dragon cast, as well as a breakdown of everything you need to know about the House of the Dragon season 2 release date. We’ve even got a list of the best Game of Thrones characters and looked into a possible Game of Thrones season 9.
We’ve got individual articles on a number of dragons, including Balerion the Black Dread, Meleys, Arrax, Meraxes, Syrax, and Vermithor. Finally, we have written detailed histories of all of the major House of the Dragon characters, including Alicent Hightower, King Viserys Targaryen, Otto Hightower, Daemon Targaryen, Larys Strong, and Ser Criston Cole. Basically, we’re experts on the history of Westeros.