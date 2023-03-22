Peacemaker cast — who are the stars of the action series?

Who is in the Peacemaker cast? Peacemaker premiered on HBO Max in January 2022, following The Suicide Squad movie in which the character first appeared on screen in.

Focusing on the adventures of the violent and jingoistic Peacemaker, Christopher Smith, James Gunn wrote the TV series while making the DCU superhero movie The Suicide Squad.

But who is in the Peacemaker cast? Any capes? Other DC villains? giant starfish monsters? Let’s dig in and find out who Peacemaker is hanging with these days.

Who is in the Peacemaker cast?

John Cena as Peacemaker

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante

Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn/Ik Nobe Lok

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee as John Economos

Robert Patrick as August “Auggie” Smith/White Dragon

John Cena — Peacemaker

The big guns. Former WWE superstar and action movies hero John Cena stars as the titular character, who Gunn described as the “world’s biggest douchebag” on the TV’s Top 5 podcast.

Cena started his career in wrestling, and next to The Rock is probably the biggest mainstream household name to come out of it. After he left the ring, Cena starred in action movies — a typical WWE star pipeline — like The Marine, his first starring role.

Following his big break, Cena has largely made a switch to comedic roles, appearing in comedy movies like Blockers, Sisters, and Trainwreck. The actor hasn’t left action behind though, appearing in the Fast and Furious movies as Dominic Toretto’s brother, Jakob, and Transformers movie Bumblebee as a supporting actor.

Danielle Brooks — Leota Adebayo

Danielle Brooks joined the cast as Leota Adebayo, Amanda Waller’s daughter. Leota has differing political views from Peacemaker and serves as a sort of heart for the series due to her friendship with Christopher, according to Gunn.

If you recognised her face, you probably weren’t the only one. Brooks was in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, after all. The prison drama series was Brooks’ introduction to many TV viewers, but she’s appeared in movies, too.

Brooks was in the drama movie Clemency, animated movie The Angry Birds Movie, and is set to appear in 2023’s The Colour Purple, an upcoming musical adaptation with big names attached.

Freddie Stroma — Adrian Chase/Vigilante

Freddie Stroma is Vigilante, AKA Adrian Chase, a self-proclaimed crime fighter who idolises Peacemaker. Speaking with Polygon, Gunn described Adrian as “a guy who dresses up in a costume, and goes around and kills people he says are doing something wrong … he’s a sociopath, but he’s got this sort of sweet aspect to him.”

Stroma is a National Youth Theater graduate and is best known for his role as Cormac McLaggen in the Harry Potter movies (which he filmed while studying neuroscience), and Adam Cromwell in the underrated drama series Unreal.

Chukwudi Iwuji — Clemson Murn/Ik Nobe Llok

An original character, Ik Nobe Llok reports to Waller and is the leader of Project Butterfly. Llok, who possessed the mercenary Clemson Murn’s body, is trying to use his form for good. Originally a bad person, Llok took control by trying to stop the rest of the Butterflies.

Iwuji is an accomplished theatre actor, but you may recognise him from screen roles such as Barry Jenkins’ drama series The Underground Railroad or as Akoni in John Wick: Chapter 2. Iwuji also has a major role coming up with the Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 release date, where he’ll be playing the High Evolutionary.

Jennifer Holland — Emilia Harcourt

Emilia Harcourt is an A.R.G.U.S. agent assigned to Project Butterfly by Waller. Harcourt’s relationship with Peacemaker on the show isn’t strictly romantic, but it’s not not romantic either, according to Gunn.

Jennifer Holland, who used her background in competitive gymnastics for Emilia’s many fight scenes, is still in the beginning stages of her acting career but appeared in The Suicide Squad as Harcourt, and in The Rock movie Black Adam.

A fun bit of trivia is that she’s married to Gunn. Clearly, the pair have a good working relationship.

Steve Agee — John Economos

John Economos is another A.R.G.U.S. agent and provides tactical support for Project Butterfly. We first met this character in The Suicide Squad, much like Emilia, working under Waller. John assisted the squad’s members against the wishes of his boss, and she almost killed him for it.

Before his DCU role, Agee was primarily known for his part in Comedy Central’s The Sarah Silverman Program comedy series. He also was the on-set stand-in for Nanaue, because they couldn’t get a real-life king shark to show up.

Agee is also a musician, having played in multiple rock bands during the 90s. Rock on, Steve.

Robert Patrick — August “Auggie” Smith/White Dragon

Auggie is Peacemaker’s racist father. He provides Peacemaker with technology to aid his mission, and in a show of generally nuanced characters is an absolute lost cause.

It’s impossible to list all of Patrick’s credits here because he’s had an incredible career. From sci-fi movies like Terminator 2 to ongoing TV roles in The X-Files and Sons of Anarchy, you’ve seen him around.

Patrick is one of Peacemaker’s most accomplished actors, and a credit to anything he’s part of.

And that’s the lowdown on who is in the Peacemaker cast. an impressive bunch, we say. We’re excited to see what they do in season 2.

Stick with us to find out about the Peacemaker season 2 release date, The Flash release date, and the Aquaman 2 release date, or see our list of the new movies coming in 2023.