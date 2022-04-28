The Equalizer 3 – what will happen in the new Denzel Washington movie?

When is The Equalizer 3 release date? In 2014 director Antoine Fuqua and actor Denzel Washinton reinvented the classic ’80s TV series The Equalizer for a new generation. Violent and stylish, the action movie received lukewarm reviews from critics but lit up the box office bringing in an eye-watering $190 million worldwide against a budget of just $62 million.

You’re guaranteed a sequel or two when you do numbers like that. Sure enough, in 2018, we got The Equalizer 2, which also (as the kids say) did stonks at the box office. It was inevitable then that vigilante Robert McCall (Washington) would return for another adventure, but we’re four years away from the first sequel, so what do we know about The Equalizer 3 release date?

Well, we’ve done some digging online to find out everything we can about McCall’s next adventure. So here’s everything we know about The Equalizer 3, including release date, plot, cast, and more. It may only be early days for the production, but as McCall says, it’s about “progress, not perfection”.

When is The Equalizer 3 release date?

The Equalizer 3 is set for release on September 1, 2023. It’s been a long road to the silver screen for Robert McCall’s third adventure.

Fuqua first started teasing the third adventure back in 2018, shortly after the release of The Equalizer 2, but then he got distracted making the science fiction movie Infinite for Paramount Plus and the Guilty for Netflix.

Sony finally announced the film was moving forward in January 2022, with both Washington and Fuqua set to return.

What is The Equalizer 3 plot?

No specific plot details have been revealed for The Equalizer 3 yet. The Equalizer films, by their very nature, are episodic, with each new instalment picking up a new case for McCall to solve.

As such, it’s almost impossible to guess at such an early point in production what the film might be about. That said we can probably guess that McCall will be working to help someone less fortunate than himself, probably with the liberal application of violence.

We also know that back in 2018, Fuqua said he’d like to take McCall out of the US if he could, so maybe we’ll see more globetrotting in the next chapter of The Equalizer.

Who’s in The Equalizer 3 cast?

At the time of writing, the only confirmed cast member is Denzel Washington. Washington, of course, plays Robert McCall, a former U.S. Marine turned DIA agent who uses his vast knowledge of how to hit thugs in the face to help those who can’t help themselves.

“They have written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do that,” Washington told Collider. “So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again. The tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?”

Considering the series previous entries, it’s unlikely that anyone from The Equalizer 1 and 2 will return for the third instalment. Still, it’s early days, and you can never say never anymore.

Is there an Equalizer 3 trailer?

Filming hasn’t begun yet on The Equalizer 3, so there isn’t a trailer at the time of writing. Here’s the trailer for The Equalizer 2 if you really need to see Robert McCall.

