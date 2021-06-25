Fast and Furious 9: Han’s return and post-credits scene explained

How does Han return in Fast and Furious 9, and what does the post-credits scene mean? Well done, everyone – #JusticeForHan has successfully brought Han back to life. Played by Sung Kang, he returns to Dom’s crew in Fast and Furious 9 to help battle Cipher (Charlize Theron), and live life a quarter mile at a time.

However, as Roman (Tyrese Gibson) points out, we watched Han die, in what was a very convincing explosion, at the end of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He’s been dead now for several years, that’s quite some time to be off the grid in a franchise that jumps continents like we’d stroll to the shops.

And what’s up with the post-credits scene? Deckard Shaw (Deckard Shaw) doesn’t look too happy to see Han again. Let’s just say he has good reason to be worried, given that he was responsible for Han’s car crash in the first place. Don’t worry, we’ll get into all that in this guide, making sure you’re completely up-to-date for Fast and Furious 10, and beyond.

How is Han back?

During Fast and Furious 9, it’s discovered that Han might be alive, hiding out in Tokyo, Japan. Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) head there to track him down. Using some deduction, they find signs that he’s there, but when they go looking all they find is trouble.

Han jumps in to save them, and rejoins the crew in their hideout. He explains that he’d been working with Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell)to protect Elle (Anna Sawai), whose DNA is needed to work Project Aries. When one of Mr. Nobody’s operatives went rogue, they faked his death using Deckard Shaw as a way for he and Elle to go completely off-radar.

This is the car crash we see first in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, when someone crashes into Han during a race. The same scene is revisited in Fast and Furious 6, where it’s revealed that Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) purposefully collided with Han, in retribution for Dom hurting his brother Owen Shaw. It had to be convincing, with Han seeming like he was alive before the wreckage burst into flames, and Deckard is oblivious. Seemed definitive, until now.

He and Elle have been living in Tokyo ever since, but now that Cipher has her sights on Project Ares, they’ve been forced into the light. During the movie, Han works with the crew, and appears to be back for the long haul. What’s more, Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) from Tokyo Drift is in Fast and Furious 9 too, making it a proper reunion

What happens in the Fast and Furious 9 post-credits scene?

For most of the scene, Deckard is using someone he’s captured as a literal punching bag in some secret gym or other. He points out he already has the USB drive he was looking for, and this torture is just his own sadistic pleasure. Then, he gets a knock on the door – who could this be?

It’s not Luke Hobbs (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson), Deckard’s partner from the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, instead it’s Han, who doesn’t look happy. The two have a staredown, and we cut to credits. It’s important to note that as far as Deckard’s concerned, Han’s dead. He was fooled into believing his mission to murder someone close to Dom succeeded, leading into the events of Furious 7.

Deckard wanted to kill Han, and just because it was convenient to allow him try, doesn’t mean the issue shouldn’t be addressed. Whether that’s in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw 2, or Fast and Furious 10, Deckard might have to watch his back.