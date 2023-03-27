Brie Larson confirms her Fast and Furious character

When she’s not kicking it with the Avengers in the MCU, Brie Larson is joining ‘the family’ in the upcoming Fast and Furious movie.

Fast and Furious 10 is set to be an explosive instalment in the grand scheme of the years-long story, and fans everywhere can’t wait to see how they top themselves with the latest stunning stunt sequences.

The newest (and supposedly last film) in the action movie franchise includes faces old and new, but we now finally have confirmation as to who exactly Larson will be playing, and just how her Fast and Furious character fits into the storied history of the series.

In an interview with Total Film, Larson has given the scoop on just what we can expect from her character, Tess, and the surprising relation to another Fast and Furious figure.

“Tess is Mr. Nobody’s daughter,” she reveals. “She is technically Agency, but she’s kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn’t go along with the way that the Agency’s headed now that her father isn’t there. She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that.”

“Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she’s gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust,” she adds. “What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it’s an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that’s family for life.”

“I would say Tess is a little bit of a mystery,” Larson says. “She is part of the Agency, but she also goes rogue and edges more towards the family side, but that means she has a lot to prove. When Dom gives her an impossible task that’s going to require a lot of thought and effort and also is putting herself at risk, she doesn’t question it.”

“I think that shows who she is, that she’s willing to go to those lengths. She agrees to do it because she wants to show up for this family the way that her father did. She’s also really intelligent. Tess plays the game well. She’s not afraid of going on her own mission to do what she feels is right in her heart.”

