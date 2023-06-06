Is Transformers Rise of The Beasts streaming? How to watch new movie

Is Transformers Rise of the Beasts streaming? Beast Wars is finally coming to the big screen, as the live-action Transformers franchise has decided to embrace the storytelling possibilities of a massive, robotic gorilla. We can’t wait to see it.

There are multiple new movies on the way in the ever-bombastic and explosive world of the Transformers franchise, with the Transformers One release date set for 2024. Before the Transformers movies return to the world of animation, though, we have the Transformers 7 release date to look forward to.

Fresh from Bumblebee, which was definitely one of the best movies the franchise has delivered, we’ve got another sci-fi epic. This time, Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. is at the helm of the twisted metal and unstoppable carnage. Here’s how to watch Transformers Rise of the Beasts, and whether it’s available on the best streaming services yet.

Where can I watch Transformers Rise of the Beasts?

Transformers Rise of the Beasts lands explosively in cinemas on June 9, 2023, and it’s a theatrical exclusive for now.

If you want to bear witness to the Beast Wars and the threat posed to Earth by Unicron – a planet-devouring contender to be one of the best movie villains ever – then you’ll need to head to your nearest multiplex. In common with the rest of the best action movies in this franchise, it’s theatrical or bust to begin with.

Is Transformers Rise of the Beasts streaming?

No, Transformers Rise of the Beasts is not yet streaming, so you’ll need to zoom your way to the nearest cinema if you want to see it.

We’re sure that you’ll be able to stream Transformers Rise of the Beasts eventually, but Paramount has made it exclusive to cinemas for now. After all, that level of destructive action is best witnessed on a massive screen and through booming speakers.

Is Transformers Rise of the Beasts on Netflix?

Transformers Rise of the Beasts is too busy shaking cinema walls to be on Netflix just yet. But we’ll keep an eye on the streamer’s catalog and let you know if the new Transformers outing does show up in the future.

Is Transformers Rise of the Beasts on Disney Plus?

Transformers Rise of the Beasts is not on Disney Plus, and we doubt it will end up there any time soon. The new Transformers movie is a Paramount production, so it’s not likely to end up on the streaming arm of a rival studio.

Is Transformers Rise of the Beasts on Prime Video?

We think Transformers Rise of the Beasts will be available on Prime Video before the end of 2023, but it’s not there yet. The other Transformers movies are available to rent or purchase on the Prime Video platform.

Is Transformers Rise of the Beasts on Blu-ray?

Transformers Rise of the Beasts isn’t on Blu-ray yet but will join the rest of the franchise on disc before the end of 2023. There are plenty of fancy releases and box sets of the other Transformers movies, so we’re sure this one will be available to buy in all of its 4K glory very soon.

