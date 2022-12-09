Transformers: Terrorcons explained

What are the Terrorcons in Transformers? The long history of Transformers – through the animated series, the animated movie, and recent live-action Transformer movies – means that sometimes it’s hard to keep on top of the various Transformer factions. Of course, at the very top are the Autobots and the Decepticons.

However, within those two main factions are other smaller groupings. There are the Dinobots led by Grimlock, while the evil Insecticons work for Megatron. The Constructicons combine together to form the enormous Devastator, and the Mini-Cassettes are the diminutive Transformers that fit inside Soundwave and Blaster. But what do we know about the evil Terrorcons?

Transformers: what are the Terrorcons?

The Terrorcons are a visually distinctive, grotesque group of Decepitcons. They aren’t the strongest individually, but they’re formidable as a group or when they combine into Abominus.

Each member of the group transforms into a fearsome looking creature, either with wings, sharp teeth or beetle-like shells. Their Autobot counterparts are the Technobots – an unruly group of Transformer scientists.

Who are the Terrorcon members?

Hun-Gurr

Rippersnapper

Blot

Sinnertwin

Cutthroat

Cindersaur

Hun-Gurr (named for his insatiable appetite) is the leader of the group, and a keen opponent of the Autobots. The grouping is yet to appear in the Transformers movies, but with Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts, they could be making their live-action debut. If not, there’s still hope that they could appear in future action movies as they look to explore the lesser-known groupings within the Autobots and Decepticons.

For more on Transformers, check out our explainer on if Optimus Prime was ever a Decpticon.