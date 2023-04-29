Transformers One release date, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Transformers One release date? A new Transformers animated movie is coming to the big screen, titled ‘Transformers One’.

While the franchise has a long history of animation (with the famous Transformers TV series being animated) Transformers One is set to be the first animated movie in the series in 40 years. The new movie will see the return of classic Autobots and Decepticons who you know and love, and boasts a stunning cast of voice actors. Josh Cooley of Toy Story 4 is the director while Steven Spielberg will serve as executive producer.

So, following its announcement at CinemaCon 2023, Transformers One might just be one of the most exciting action movies to look forward to, and more Transformers movies is always a good thing. Here’s what we know about the Transformers One release date, cast, plot, and much more.

Transformers One release date

The Transformers One release date is Friday, July 19, 2024. This was announced at CinemaCon 2023 when the animated movie was revealed and means that Transformers movie fans won’t have too long to wait after the Transformers 7 release date before they get their next franchise fix.

Transformers One cast

The Transformers One cast list includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood including MCU actors Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson. Alongside the rest of the Transformers One cast, they’re set to star as iconic Transformers characters who we all know and love.

The actors confirmed for the Transformers One cast list are:

Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime

Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron

Scarlett Johansson as Elita

Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee

Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime

Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion

Most of these names will be well known to Transformers fans, while there are also a few more obscure characters including Elita and Alpha Trion. Prepare to learn plenty more about them when the new movie drops.

Additionally, the Transformers One cast list could grow as we get closer to the release date as the list of characters is likely to be bigger than those confirmed.

Transformers One plot speculation

The Transformers One plot is set to follow younger versions of Optimus Prime and Megatron in an origin story for the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons. Specifically, it will follow the leaders of the two factions as they go from comrades to enemies.

That’s all we know for certain on the Transformers One plot, but based on the characters confirmed for the movie we can also make a few more educated guesses. With Sentinel Prime and Alpha Trion being involved, we can speculate it will explore the background to the Transformers as we know them, while the planet of Cybertron (and its origins) could get the spotlight shone on it.

As the release date draws nearer and we get our first look at the movie through the trailer, we should be able to deduce much more about the shape of the plot. Speaking of the trailer…

Transformers One trailer speculation

The Transformers One trailer has not been released. However, with the release date being set for a little over a year away, it won’t be too long until we get our eyes on the goods.

The Transformers One trailer will be hotly anticipated, not least by us, because it will shine a light on the visual style of what will hopefully be one of the best animated movies of the year. We can’t wait, personally, and in the meantime we’re re-watching the trailer for Rise of the Beasts for the 79th time.

Where can I watch Transformers One?

Transformers One will debut in cinemas upon its release date, before being available to watch on VOD and streaming after its theatrical run. It will most likely land on streaming service Paramount Plus, which serves as the streaming home for the majority of other Transformers movies.

That’s it on Transformers One. For more Autobot and Decepticon action, check out our guides to Terrorcons, learn all about Unicron, and find out if Optimus Prime was ever a Decepticon. Or, read our thoughts on why Bumblebee isn’t actually the best Transformers movie, before taking a look at our picks for the best movies of all time.