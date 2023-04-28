Who is Unicron in Transformers Rise of Beasts?

Who and what is Unicron in Transformers Rise of the Beasts? After a long hiatus, the evil Unicron is back on Transformers fans’ minds.

Thanks to the upcoming Transformers 7 release date, another trailer for the new movie just landed and it gave a better look at the Transformers 7 plot and characters. One of these characters is the movie villain Unicron: a truly fearsome antagonist who poses a huge threat in every sense of the word. Here’s what you need to know about Unicron before Transformers 7 including who he is and what his affiliations are.

Who and what is Unicron in Transformers?

Unicron is a Transformers villain who made his debut in the 1986 Transformers animated movie. Unicron is seen in the new trailer for Transformers 7. He is a planet-sized Transformer who can turn into an enormous planet-like form. In this form, he has the ability to consume other planets, and feasting on these increases Unicron’s power.

Since appearing as the antagonist in the animated movie, in which he forged an alliance with Megatron (turned into Galvatron) to destroy the Matrix, Unicron has gone on to appear in other Transformers media. His lore has been expanded to include him being the brother of Primus, who is the creator of the Transformers.

In Transformers Rise of the Beasts, he will be voiced by Colman Domingo. In his first appearance in the animated movie, he was voiced by Orson Welles.

Is Unicron a Decepticon or Autobot?

Unicron is neither a Decepticon nor an Autobot. He is not aligned with either faction, though his aims have fallen in line with Decepticons on occasion who he has formed transactional alliances with.

However, these alliances do not last as Unicron poses a threat to every living planet and Transformer. For example, in the animated movie, he attacked Cybertron which was, at the time, ruled by the Decepticons.

That’s it on Unicron for now. We’ll no doubt have plenty more to learn about the planet-sized Transformer when he appears on the big screen again with Transformers 7. For more, check out why we think the 1986 animated movie is the best Transformers movie. Or, learn more about the Terrorcons before checking out our list of the best movies of all time.