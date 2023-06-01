Transformers cast and characters – all the stars in the action movies

Who is in the Transformers cast? In the mid-2000s, Michael Bay made every ’80s kid’s dream come true by directing a live-action Transformers film. His take was so successful we ended up getting four sequels from him.

Across the five Transformers movies, Michael Bay directed, a range of characters and actors are introduced. Throw in the prequel adventure movie Bumblebee, and you’ve got quite a few protagonists and antagonists to keep track of.

In order to help you keep track of your Autobots and Decepticons, we’ve gone through all the main players in the Transformers cast list. Our list draws from all the modern films to date, so not the classic animated movie, to make sure you’re prepared for the Transformers 7 release date. Autobots, roll out!

The Transformers cast and characters

The main Transformers cast list:

Though introduced as a love interest, Megan Fox’s character Mikaela Banes was truly a highlight of Transformers, and the sequel, 2009’s Revenge of the Fallen. After stealing the show there, she starred in iconic horror movie Jennifer’s Body, before moving on to play April O’Neal in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Josh Duhamel as William Lennox

As army man William Lennox, Duhamel fought alongside the Autobots in four out of Michael Bay’s five installments, only sitting out 2014’s Age of Extinction. He consistently proved humans had something to offer against the Decepticons. Away from transforming robots, he’s starred in several TV series, like Las Vegas, Battle Creek, and Jupiter’s Legacy.

Tyrese Gibson as Robert Epps

You’d probably forgotten Tyrese Gibson was an ally of the robots in disguise while also drag-racing through the Fast and Furious movies. His character, Robert Epps, stands beside William as part of the military. Nowadays, of course, you know him as the Fast and Furious character Roman Pierce, and he’s still going strong.

John Turturro as Seymour Simmons

An acclaimed character actor, John Turturro clearly had a lot of fun chewing scenery as special agent Seymour Simmons in Michael Bay’s hyper-stylized blockbusters. With roles in Do the Right Thing, Clockers, The Big Lebowski, and O Brother, Where Art Thou, among others, Turturro has plenty o experience among creative filmmakers. He’s a major reason we’re looking forward to the Severance season 2 release date, as well.

Rosey-Huntington Whiteley as Carly Spencer

There’s unfortunately not a lot to be said for Carly Spencer, Mikaela’s replacement for Transformers: Dark of the Moon after Megan Fox left the franchise. She’s kind of just there, an indictment of Bay’s female characterization. Rosey-Huntington Whiteley went on to have a part in Mad Max: Fury Road before leaving acting behind to focus on modeling instead.

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager

Mark Wahlberg stepped up to become one of the new protagonists after Bay’s first trilogy was completed. In Transformers: Age of Extinction, he plays Cade Yeager, an inventor who’s drawn into the Autobots vs. the Decepticons by his daughter. Awful product placement for Bud Light aside, Wahlberg brings what we’ve come to expect from the star of Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Fighter, and many more.

Kelsey Grammer as Harold Attinger

It’s almost hard to believe this is the same actor who charmed us across multiple seasons of the comedy series Cheers and Frasier. But it is, as Grammer joined Transformers after proving himself as the X-Men character Beast. He was one and done on Bay’s films, then moved on to other work, and now he’s coming back for the Frasier reboot.

Nicola Peltz as Tessa Yeager

Nicola Peltz came to Transformers: Age of Extinction in the middle of what was her previous biggest role in Bates Motel. Since working on the robots in disguise, she’s made a growing list of smaller horror and drama movies like Our House and Holidate.

Stanley Tucci as Joshua Joyce

Stanley Tucci’s character, Joshua Joyce, may have been the baddie, but his dream of creating his own Transformer is one we can all understand. Tucci featured in Age of Extinction and The Last Knight, and they’re just two of many big-budget films he has under his belt, including The Hunger Games, Beauty and the Beast, and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Anthony Hopkins as Sir Edward Bruton

You mightn’t call Transformers: The Last Knight a good movie, but the fact it has Anthony Hopkins and a robotic dragon definitely makes it fun. Generally more well-known for drama movies, thrillers, and such, Hopkins worked on Transformers amid the Thor movies marking a period of bigger productions in his career. He’ll be in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, as well.

Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie Watson

The MCU’s new Hawkeye broke through on Bumblebee, the charming soft reboot to the Transformers. The film took the franchise back to basics, focusing on one girl and her sentient car. Steinfeld went straight from that to Disney Plus show Hawkeye, and we’re just waiting to see what she gets up to next.

Everyone in the Transformers cast

Below is a list of every credited actor from Michael Bay’s Transformers movie, and when we say everyone, we mean everyone.

Shia LaBeouf as Sam Witwicky

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

Mark Ryan as Bumblebee

Darius McCrary as Jazz

Robert Foxworth as Ratchet

Jess Harnell as Ironhide / Barricade

Hugo Weaving as Megatron

Jimmie Wood as Bonecrusher

Reno Wilson as Frenzy

Charlie Adler as Starscream

Josh Duhamel as Captain Lennox

Tyrese Gibson as USAF Tech Sergeant Epps

Rachael Taylor as Maggie Madsen

Anthony Anderson as Glen Whitmann

Jon Voight as Defense Secretary John Keller

John Turturro as Agent Simmons

Michael O’Neill as Tom Banacheck

Kevin Dunn as Ron Witwicky

Julie White as Judy Witwicky

Amaury Nolasco as ACWO Jorge “Fig” Figueroa

Zack Ward as First Sergeant Donnelly

Luis Echagarruga as Ranger Team

Patrick Mulderrig as Ranger Team

Brian Shehan as Ranger Team

Michael Trisler as Ranger Team

Ashkan Kashanchi as Mahfouz

Rizwan Manji as Akram

William Morgan Sheppard as Captain Witwicky

C.J. Thomason as Sailor

Bernie Mac as Bobby Bolivia

Carlos Moreno Jr. as Manny

Johnny Sanchez as Clown

John Robinson as Miles

Travis Van Winkle as Trent

Peter Jacobson as Mr. Hosney

Glenn Morshower as SOCCENT Sergeant

Frederic Doss as SOCCENT Op-Centre Tech

Charlie Bodin as SOCCENT Op-Centre Tech

Joshua Feinman as USAF Staff Sergeant (as Josh Feinman)

Chris Ellis as Admiral Brigham

Steven Ford as Four-Star General

Michael Shamus Wiles as Two-Star General

Craig Barnett as Air Force Major General

Brian Prescott as Keller’s Aide

Scott Peat as Pentagon Watch Commander

Colleen Porch as Enlisted Aide

Brian Stepanek as Sector Seven Agent

Jamie McBride as FBI Agent

Wiley M. Pickett as FBI Agent

Andy Milder as R&D Team Leader

Brian Reece as Moustache Man

Samantha Smith as Sarah Lennox

Ravi Patel as Telephone Operator

Rick Gomez as Sheriff

Andy Domingues as Deputy

Mike Fisher as Football Coach

Colin Fickes as Analyst

Tom Lenk as Analyst

Jamison Yang as Analyst

Esther Scott as Glen’s Grandmother

Madison Mason as CNN Reporter

Jeremy Jojola as News Reporter

Jessica Kartalija as News Reporter

Andrew Altonji as Café Kid

Andrew Lewis Caldwell as Café Kid

J.P. Manoux as Witness

Pete Gardner as Dad

Sophie Bobal as Little Girl

Laurel Garner as Mom in Car

Chip Hormess as Boy in Car

Ray Toth as Pilot

Michael Adams as AWACS Controller

Ron Henry as AWACS Controller

Benjamin Hoffman as AWACS Controller

Michael McNabb as AWACS Controller

Jason White as AWACS Controller

Adam Ratajczak as Control Tower Tech

Maja Kljun as Socialite

Michelle Pierce as Socialite

Odette Annable as Socialite

Bob Stephenson as Xbox Guy

