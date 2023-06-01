Transformers cast and characters – all the stars in the action movies

Who is in the Transformers cast? In the mid-2000s, Michael Bay made every ’80s kid’s dream come true by directing a live-action Transformers film. His take was so successful we ended up getting four sequels from him.
Across the five Transformers movies, Michael Bay directed, a range of characters and actors are introduced. Throw in the prequel adventure movie Bumblebee, and you’ve got quite a few protagonists and antagonists to keep track of.
In order to help you keep track of your Autobots and Decepticons, we’ve gone through all the main players in the Transformers cast list. Our list draws from all the modern films to date, so not the classic animated movie, to make sure you’re prepared for the Transformers 7 release date. Autobots, roll out!
The Transformers cast and characters
The main Transformers cast list:
- Megan Fox as Mikaela Banes
- Josh Duhamel as William Lennox
- Tyrese Gibson as Robert Epps
- John Turturro as Seymour Simmons
- Rosey-Huntington Whitely as Carly Spencer
- Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager
- Kelsey Grammer as Harold Attinger
- Nicola Peltz as Tessa Yeager
- Stanley Tucci as Joshua Joyce
- Anthony Hopkins as Sir Edward Bruton
- Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie Watson
Megan Fox as Mikaela Banes
Though introduced as a love interest, Megan Fox’s character Mikaela Banes was truly a highlight of Transformers, and the sequel, 2009’s Revenge of the Fallen. After stealing the show there, she starred in iconic horror movie Jennifer’s Body, before moving on to play April O’Neal in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Josh Duhamel as William Lennox
As army man William Lennox, Duhamel fought alongside the Autobots in four out of Michael Bay’s five installments, only sitting out 2014’s Age of Extinction. He consistently proved humans had something to offer against the Decepticons. Away from transforming robots, he’s starred in several TV series, like Las Vegas, Battle Creek, and Jupiter’s Legacy.
Tyrese Gibson as Robert Epps
You’d probably forgotten Tyrese Gibson was an ally of the robots in disguise while also drag-racing through the Fast and Furious movies. His character, Robert Epps, stands beside William as part of the military. Nowadays, of course, you know him as the Fast and Furious character Roman Pierce, and he’s still going strong.
John Turturro as Seymour Simmons
An acclaimed character actor, John Turturro clearly had a lot of fun chewing scenery as special agent Seymour Simmons in Michael Bay’s hyper-stylized blockbusters. With roles in Do the Right Thing, Clockers, The Big Lebowski, and O Brother, Where Art Thou, among others, Turturro has plenty o experience among creative filmmakers. He’s a major reason we’re looking forward to the Severance season 2 release date, as well.
Rosey-Huntington Whiteley as Carly Spencer
There’s unfortunately not a lot to be said for Carly Spencer, Mikaela’s replacement for Transformers: Dark of the Moon after Megan Fox left the franchise. She’s kind of just there, an indictment of Bay’s female characterization. Rosey-Huntington Whiteley went on to have a part in Mad Max: Fury Road before leaving acting behind to focus on modeling instead.
Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager
Mark Wahlberg stepped up to become one of the new protagonists after Bay’s first trilogy was completed. In Transformers: Age of Extinction, he plays Cade Yeager, an inventor who’s drawn into the Autobots vs. the Decepticons by his daughter. Awful product placement for Bud Light aside, Wahlberg brings what we’ve come to expect from the star of Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Fighter, and many more.
Kelsey Grammer as Harold Attinger
It’s almost hard to believe this is the same actor who charmed us across multiple seasons of the comedy series Cheers and Frasier. But it is, as Grammer joined Transformers after proving himself as the X-Men character Beast. He was one and done on Bay’s films, then moved on to other work, and now he’s coming back for the Frasier reboot.
Nicola Peltz as Tessa Yeager
Nicola Peltz came to Transformers: Age of Extinction in the middle of what was her previous biggest role in Bates Motel. Since working on the robots in disguise, she’s made a growing list of smaller horror and drama movies like Our House and Holidate.
Stanley Tucci as Joshua Joyce
Stanley Tucci’s character, Joshua Joyce, may have been the baddie, but his dream of creating his own Transformer is one we can all understand. Tucci featured in Age of Extinction and The Last Knight, and they’re just two of many big-budget films he has under his belt, including The Hunger Games, Beauty and the Beast, and Captain America: The First Avenger.
Anthony Hopkins as Sir Edward Bruton
You mightn’t call Transformers: The Last Knight a good movie, but the fact it has Anthony Hopkins and a robotic dragon definitely makes it fun. Generally more well-known for drama movies, thrillers, and such, Hopkins worked on Transformers amid the Thor movies marking a period of bigger productions in his career. He’ll be in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, as well.
Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie Watson
The MCU’s new Hawkeye broke through on Bumblebee, the charming soft reboot to the Transformers. The film took the franchise back to basics, focusing on one girl and her sentient car. Steinfeld went straight from that to Disney Plus show Hawkeye, and we’re just waiting to see what she gets up to next.
Everyone in the Transformers cast
Below is a list of every credited actor from Michael Bay’s Transformers movie, and when we say everyone, we mean everyone.
